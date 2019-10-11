Music
Asa’s New Album “Lucid” is Out! Stream on BN
Five years after her last album, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Asa has finally dropped off her fourth studio album “Lucid”.
The 14-track project showcases Asa at her most clear and controlled which is a follow-up to Bed of Stone which was released in 2014. To promote the new album, Lucid, she has released two singles, ‘The Beginning,’ and ‘Good Thing.’
Listen to the album below:
Bilaltechi
October 11, 2019 at 3:12 pm
It’s been a while I don’t listen to her music but this album is a kind of superb!