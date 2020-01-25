BNMovieFeature: WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Tomike Alayande in ”Unmendable”

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting year 2020 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies since 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

To begin the year, We’ll be showing a couple of movies from Funke Akindele Bello‘s SceneOneTV and today’s movie is titled “Unmendable“.

The movie stars, Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Bukky Biola, Morenike Alausa, Tobi Makinde, Tomike Alayande, Chita Agwu Johnson, Bisola Akinleye.

Watch the movie below:

