Abimbola Craig Gives Honest Relationship Advice in her new Vlog | WATCH

In her new vlog, Abimbola Craig addressed a question from one of her fans which states “How do I communicate no sex before marriage to my boyfriend without sounding off?”.

Sharing her thoughts on the question, Abimbola says sex has to be communicated. There are no in-betweens. Nobody should pressure you into doing what you don’t want to do. If and when you decide to, you should communicate that to him as well but on your own terms.

Watch her vlog below: