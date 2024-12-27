Connect with us

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

The drama in “A Heart on The Line” continues to unfold in Episode 3. If you’ve been following along, you know things have been heating up. However if you’re just joining us, you can catch up on episodes 1 and 2 here and here.

In Episode 3, Yomi’s deal gets shut down again by his father and brother, Dapo, and things only get more heated from there. The Balogun siblings—Yomi, Lolade, and Dapo—come together to discuss a surprise 60th birthday gift for their mom, but what should’ve been a simple family meeting quickly turns into a full-blown argument, with Yomi feeling like his voice and ideas aren’t being heard.

In the midst of all this, Yomi helps out Dr. Ella, and she ends up at his perfume party, where a surprising moment between the two of them leaves us wondering what will happen next.

Catch up with episode 3 below:

