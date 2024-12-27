Connect with us

BN TV Music

Rema Brings Bold Creativity to ‘Ozeba’ Music Video | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

BN TV Music

Zinoleesky Takes Us Back to Old-School Vibes in "Fuji Garbage" Video

BN TV Culture Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

BN TV Cuisine

Bake Like a Pro: Sweet Adjeley's Easy Ghanaian Christmas Cake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Dunsin Oyekan in "The Worshipper's Song" Live Performance Video

BN TV Music Scoop

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

BN TV Culture Living Style

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

BN TV Culture Events Style

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

BN TV Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

BN TV

Rema Brings Bold Creativity to ‘Ozeba’ Music Video | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

17 mins ago

 on

When “Ozeba” first dropped as the seventh track off Rema‘s latest album “HEIS,” it was clear that Rema was pushing boundaries with a fresh sound. Now, the highly anticipated music video is here, and it’s safe to say that Rema has delivered once again.

The visuals for “Ozeba” are nothing short of bold and innovative, showcasing Rema’s creativity. The video takes things to a whole new level with an intense vibe that grabs your attention from start to finish.

“Ozeba,” which means “Trouble,” is the perfect title—because the video definitely brings the heat. If you’re into unique, out-of-the-box visuals, this one is a must-watch.

Watch the video below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php