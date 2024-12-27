Rema Brings Bold Creativity to ‘Ozeba’ Music Video | Watch

When “Ozeba” first dropped as the seventh track off Rema‘s latest album “HEIS,” it was clear that Rema was pushing boundaries with a fresh sound. Now, the highly anticipated music video is here, and it’s safe to say that Rema has delivered once again.

The visuals for “Ozeba” are nothing short of bold and innovative, showcasing Rema’s creativity. The video takes things to a whole new level with an intense vibe that grabs your attention from start to finish.

“Ozeba,” which means “Trouble,” is the perfect title—because the video definitely brings the heat. If you’re into unique, out-of-the-box visuals, this one is a must-watch.

Watch the video below: