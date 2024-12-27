“I Decided to Go For it All” – OkuSaga Adeoluwa on Pursuing Every Passion | #BNMeet the Star

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, OkuSaga Adeoluwa takes us through his diverse career in entertainment—spanning art, reality TV, and films. He also discusses his role in the upcoming second season of “Anikulapo,” his ‘couple chronicles’ with Liquorose, and much more. In our previous feature, we caught up with Shamz Garuba, who talked to his multifaceted career as a model and actor, how his modelling skills has helped his acting, his latest movie “A Night in 2005,” and more. If you missed it, catch up here. How would we describe Saga Adeoluwa? One word: multitalented. Saga first grabbed our attention on Big Brother Naija, and since then, he’s proven time and time again that there’s no stopping him. Saga is living proof that being gifted in many areas isn’t a limitation—it’s a blessing. When he stepped into the entertainment world after Big Brother, those who knew him best kept urging him to focus on just one thing. But Saga couldn’t—and wouldn’t—abandon the other parts of himself. And aren’t we glad he didn’t? Imagine missing out on Saga the actor, who lit up screens in “The Men’s Club”, or the one we’re counting down to see in “Anikulapo.” What about Saga the hyperrealist artist, whose work speaks for itself? And let’s not forget the sides of him we’re yet to meet. “I couldn’t just abandon the other parts of me. So, I decided to go for it all,” he told us. And go for it, he did! In our chat with Saga, he opened up about his creative journey and what excites him most about acting. He talked about “The Men’s Club: The Next Generation,” his first Amazon Prime project (now streaming), and shared some practical advice on creativity and self-expression. He even revealed which directors he dreams of working with and so much more. Oh, and here’s a fun fact—Saga wasn’t always in entertainment. He started out as an engineer with a regular 9-to-5. If there’s one thing his story teaches us, it’s that reinvention is always possible. Dive into our lively conversation with Saga Adeoluwa below—you’re going to love it!

Hi Saga, it’s so great to have you here. How are you doing today?

Well, I’m doing okay. It’s been a very long day, you know, from set and everything—it’s just been crazy. I never really expected that being an actor would be so stressful, but I’m still grateful. It’s been a productive day. Thank you.

Let’s dive right in—your latest project, Anikulapo Season 2. We’re excited to see you join the cast! How does it feel to step into such a culturally rich and historical series?

When I got the message from Kunle Afolayan inviting me to be part of the project, I was overwhelmed with excitement—almost like a vein in my head popped, but in the best way possible. I was so thrilled that I called all my close friends and family members to share the news even before I returned his message or call.

It was easily one of the best moments of my year.

As for being part of such a culturally rich series, it’s incredibly fulfilling. If you’re familiar with me or my brand, you’d know how deeply connected I am to Yoruba culture. While I may not embody it in every way, I strive to express my Yoruba heritage through my dressing, my art, and the conversations I have. I’m passionate about promoting Yoruba culture to the best of my ability.

So, being part of this series was a truly proud moment for me, and I’m incredibly honoured to have been involved.

You’ve had such a diverse career in entertainment—art, reality TV, acting. When it comes to acting, what excites you the most compared to the other aspects of your creative journey?

At my core, I’m a performer, and acting is performance in its rawest form. I express myself with every limb, muscle, and emotion—my body is my paintbrush, and the screen is my canvas. That level of expression excites me.

I’ve taken on diverse roles, from an Igbo carpenter to a respected prince in Anikulapo, a broken-hearted husband, and a spoiled child. I love how acting allows me to explore such a wide range of characters. As a performer, the immediate reward of audience reaction—seeing people enjoy my work—is incredibly fulfilling. Unlike other art forms, the applause comes fast after a movie is released, and that connection with the audience is something I really enjoy.

Acting works for me because it feeds that need to perform and be seen.

Speaking of your journey, you’ve been in the public eye since your time on Big Brother Naija, and now you’re diving deeper into acting. How would you say your approach to fame and your craft has evolved since your BBNaija days?

Well, my journey has been quite interesting. First of all, I had no preparation for this. I was an engineer, working 9-5, mostly offshore. I was a well completions engineer—hands-on, ensuring wells were in place, working optimally, and free from safety issues.

Entertainment was never on my radar. I didn’t even watch much TV, and even now, I don’t know many people in the entertainment industry because I was never part of it. Entering Big Brother Naija was a bold move for me, and leaving the show felt like being thrown into deep waters. I’ve had to fight to stay afloat.

Over time, I’ve learned a lot about my brand, how people perceive me, and how to portray and carry myself. I’ve gained a deeper understanding of socialising within the industry and building connections. I’ve also come to value community, which includes my family, fan base, and supporters. Developing my skills has been a key focus, ensuring I always put my best foot forward. As a performer, you have to show up, deliver, and always come correct.

All these lessons became invaluable when I finally started acting last year. I needed these skills in my arsenal to be the best I can be, and they’ve made a significant difference in my journey so far.

If your life at this moment were a scene from a movie, which movie would it be? It could be one you’ve acted in or one you’ve watched.

This is an interesting question. I often tell people that, above all else, my life is about the pursuit of happiness. If my life were a scene from a movie, it would undoubtedly be The Pursuit of Happyness.

Like the protagonist, I’m just someone fighting to survive—fighting to find joy, to put food on the table, to make a name for myself, and to ensure my family’s happiness. That relentless fight is what defines me.

You’re constantly evolving, and it’s so inspiring. What advice would you give to young men looking to break into the entertainment industry, especially those who, like you, have multiple talents?

When I started out after Big Brother, I was still figuring things out. Everyone close to me knew about my many talents, but they kept telling me, “Focus on one thing.” I couldn’t do that—I couldn’t just abandon the other parts of me. So, I decided to go for it all.

The first piece of advice I’d give anyone is this: there’s really no formula for success. One person can succeed through method A, another through method B, and both can achieve different results that work for them. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and your dreams. Success doesn’t happen by chance. Everyone who has achieved something great started by having faith in themselves.

If you lose that belief, you won’t take the steps needed to reach your goals. You’ll miss out on opportunities because you didn’t position yourself in the right place. But when you believe in yourself, you’ll keep pushing, showing up, and eventually getting where you need to be.

So, my advice is simple: always believe in yourself.

Out of all the projects you’ve worked on so far, which one has been the most exciting for you?

The most exciting project I’ve worked on so far has to be Anikulapo. It’s the biggest platform I’ve ever been a part of, and the experience was incredible. Before that, I was on The Men’s Club, which was also a huge milestone for me at the time—it was the biggest project I had done up until then.

Earlier, I worked on Afrobeat Superstar, though it hasn’t been released yet. Still, out of everything, Anikulapo has been the most thrilling project for me. I honestly can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve been working on—it’s amazing, and I know it’s going to blow your mind. You’re going to love it!

With all your projects, you must stay busy. What’s your perfect way to unwind when you get some downtime?

Saying I’m busy is an understatement—my schedule even worries my father. My family is constantly concerned because I barely get any time to rest.

On my days off, I always prioritise going to the gym. Contrary to popular belief, working out isn’t stressful; it’s actually a way for me to unwind and heal. For me, the gym is a form of self-love. A typical day off starts with breakfast, followed by a gym session. Afterward, I head home, take a shower, and maybe watch a movie. Sometimes, I just sit quietly in the dark, reflect, and plan for the week ahead.

My downtime usually revolves around gym sessions, music, movies, and occasionally sketching or painting. While sketching and painting feel more like work than rest, they still serve as a creative outlet that helps me recharge.

If you could compare your next film to a dish, what dish would that be?

That would definitely be creamy pasta.

The film, The Men’s Club, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on December 4. I’d call it creamy pasta with a lot of prawns, chicken, and different types of protein—not just prawns and chicken, but also hot dogs, sausages, and all that good stuff.

It’s very tasty, very creamy, very beautiful, and all of that.

You and Liquorose have become quite the dynamic duo with your ‘couple chronicles’ recreations of movie scenes. If you were introducing yourself to someone new, which one would you recommend they watch first?

Oh yes, Couple Chronicles—it’s definitely my most successful endeavour. I’m so proud of it, and I truly appreciate all the love and support it gets. It’s something I’m incredibly proud of, not just for myself but also for Liquorose. We work tirelessly to bring it to you every Sunday—it’s no easy feat!

If I were introducing Couple Chronicles to someone new, I’d definitely recommend starting with the Bridgerton episode. It’s such a beautiful and emotional piece, with the whole “Do you love me? I love you” vibe—it’s unforgettable. Another great one is the Yoruba episode where we’re hilariously cussing each other out—it’s one of our earliest and still a classic.

Then there’s the English-Nigerian episode, where she’s telling me to stop watching football and focus on her. The whole Arsenal and Barcelona analogy, scoring goals versus watching matches—it’s absolutely hilarious! And of course, the recreation of Idris Elba and Beyoncé—so powerful and unforgettable. Those are definitely my top four episodes!

If you could shoot your shot with any director you’d love to work with, who would it be? You never know, they might be reading this right now!

One director I really want to work with—I’ve worked with her before, but it was on a very minor role, and I would like something major—is Jade Osiberu. She’s phenomenal.

Also, BAP, Bolanle Austen-Peters, she’s amazing. I’ve worked with my dream director, Kunle Afolayan, and I’m very proud of myself for doing that.

Who else again? A lot of them. Let me not mention all, but the two—BAP and Jade Osiberu—are the ones I want to work with right away. So, please, give me a call.

So, what’s next for Saga? What should we be on the lookout for?

What’s next for me right now? Uh, I have a lot of YouTube projects coming out almost twice a month, right about that frequency. So please, you can go to YouTube and search my name, Sagas Movies, and you’ll see a handful that you can watch.

And I said, I have my first Amazon Prime project coming up in December—”The Men’s Club: The Next Generation.” It is so amazing, you’re gonna love it.

And then I did a film with Jade Osiberu—”Christmas in Lagos“—also out on Amazon Prime in December. You’re gonna love it as well.