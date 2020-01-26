Connect with us

Scoop

These OAPs are Calling Out some Popular Media Houses for Unpaid Salaries & ill-Treatment

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Hollywood Royalties Show up to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Music Scoop

#GRAMMYs: Our Prediction for the Night - A WIN for Burna Boy!

Scoop

Simi Esiri is Addressing Rumours concerning her Marriage to Dr Sid

Music Scoop

D’Banj Opens Up on the Worst Day of his Life & What Keeps him Hopeful on “This Is Africa”

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Scoop

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Lolu is Introducing us to his "Sweetpea"

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Anita Joseph has Only Sweet Words as She Introduces Us to her Fiancé ❤️

Music Scoop

#GrammyAwards: Burna Boy Gave a Thrilling Performance at the Pre-Grammy Party

Nollywood Scoop

Mike Ezuruonye is Fine & Healing after a Successful Ocular Surgery

Scoop

These OAPs are Calling Out some Popular Media Houses for Unpaid Salaries & ill-Treatment

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There’s something happening now on social media, OAPs from a few popular media houses speaking out about the industry, how they’ve been treated in the past.

Some radio stations have been name-called, (“Soundcity,” for instance) with the OAPs alleging ill treatment of staff, unpaid salaries, sexual harassment and that any staff that dared to complain the company got fired.

It all started when @Mary_colette wrote about how some OAPs working with Soundcity got laid off because they went on a silent strike.

Read her tweets.

A former OAP from Soundcity, Awazi Angbalaga (@THEAWAZI) replied her tweet thread saying:

Lol this is not a joke Great platform aside Soundcity is easily the worst place I’ve ever worked in my life and this is taking unpaid internships into consideration The OAPs here are superheroes yet there constantly treated like shit.

Read her full thread.

There’s still more…

OAP Adenike Oyetunde and Oreka Godis also had some few things to get off their chest.

Reacting to the Twitter thread by Awazi and Mary, here’s what Adenike shared on her Insta-story.

Here’s what Oreka Godis also added via insta-story.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Chi

    January 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    This is heartbreaking.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ohons Obarein: Starting Your Year with Purpose

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Advertisement
css.php