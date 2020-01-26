Beyoncé & JAY-Z, Naomi Campbell, Trevor Noah Spotted at the Clive Davis 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a three-time Grammy winner and music mogul, received the 2020 Industry Icon award at Clive Davis annual pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night at Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California.

The music mogul was honored for his “innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip-hop revolution,” says Clive Davis.

The Clive Davis annual gala was filled with the crème de la crème from every field, including Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Quincy Jones, DJ Khaled, Janet Jackson, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter, Nancy Pelosi and so many other.

The man of the moment dedicated his award to classic albums that didn’t win the top Grammy Award: Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall,” Prince’s “1999,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” Missy Elliott’s “Da Real World,” Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle,” Kanye West’s “Graduation” and Nas’ “Illmatic.”

Check out the stunning red carpet photos below: