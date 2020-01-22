Connect with us

Music Scoop

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

Music

New Music: OG - Why

Music Scoop

Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

Music

Alicia Keys is Back & her Album “ALICIA” is On the Way 💃🏾

BN TV Music

Simi is Back with Part 2 of her Hilarious Question & Answer Vlog | Watch

Events Music

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

Music Scoop Style

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

BN TV Music

Tacha & Don Jazzy Treat us to a Fun Session of Karaoke | Watch

Music Scoop

DJ Khaled's Family just Got Bigger with Another Baby!

Music

New Video: Selebobo feat. Tekno - OVA

Music

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin and more artists will unite at the 2020 Grammy Awards to honor rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed at age 33 in Los Angeles last year.

Along with the tribute, Nipsey Hussle is also up for three posthumous awards, including Best Rap/Sung Performance for DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” which also features John Legend, and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks in the Middle,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Speaking on Nipsey Hussle’s tribute, the Grammys’ executive producer Ken Ehrlich:

An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside one of his shops on March 31, 2019, in a South L.A. neighborhood.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Advertisement
css.php