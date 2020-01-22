There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin and more artists will unite at the 2020 Grammy Awards to honor rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed at age 33 in Los Angeles last year.

Along with the tribute, Nipsey Hussle is also up for three posthumous awards, including Best Rap/Sung Performance for DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” which also features John Legend, and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks in the Middle,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Speaking on Nipsey Hussle’s tribute, the Grammys’ executive producer Ken Ehrlich:

An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside one of his shops on March 31, 2019, in a South L.A. neighborhood.