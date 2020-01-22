Connect with us

Scoop

Priyanka Chopra is so Excited to Meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter Okoye is Wishing his Little Princess Aliona a Happy Birthday

Music Scoop

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

Music Scoop

Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

Events Scoop

All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Scoop

This Major South African Singer Loves Beyonce So Much she Recreated the Ivy Park Promo Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Lola Rae's Birthday Photos Featured A Sweet Surprise

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé is Appreciating Every Ivy Park Fan with this Goofy Video

Scoop

Priyanka Chopra is so Excited to Meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Priyanka Chopra is really excited to meet and sit with the former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Priyanka Chopra were among the renowned personalities who spoke at the World Economic Forum 2020. Priyanka talked about the need to create the kind of progress one wants to see to eradicate poverty and how India successfully eradicated polio with the help of 200 million volunteers.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Instagram, the two of them all giddy with smiles. She captioned it:

Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance. This is an incredible organization and the proof is in the numbers, With organizations like Gavi and their amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. Please support Gavi and the amazing work they do by signing the petition at @GlblCtzn. #Davos2020.

Photo Credit: priyankachopra

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Advertisement
css.php