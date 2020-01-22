Priyanka Chopra is so Excited to Meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Priyanka Chopra is really excited to meet and sit with the former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Priyanka Chopra were among the renowned personalities who spoke at the World Economic Forum 2020. Priyanka talked about the need to create the kind of progress one wants to see to eradicate poverty and how India successfully eradicated polio with the help of 200 million volunteers.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Instagram, the two of them all giddy with smiles. She captioned it:

Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance. This is an incredible organization and the proof is in the numbers, With organizations like Gavi and their amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. Please support Gavi and the amazing work they do by signing the petition at @GlblCtzn. #Davos2020.

Photo Credit: priyankachopra