See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Nollywood star actress and style star — Osas Ighodaro took on her Headies Awards hosting duties with Hollywood hot cake — Terrence J, in an embellished and ruffled mermaid dress with the trendy thigh-slit.

Osas’ outfit is proudly Nigerian, custom-made by MATOPEDA. She paired it with a sleek back ponytail, featuring a side part by Solange Hair And Beauty — an African beauty team based in Abuja, Nigeria and Atlanta Georgia, as well as a pretty latte makeup with popping silverish eye details by the same team. SWIPE to see:

Credit: @officialosas

