Connect with us

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Beauty BN TV Style

Naomi Campbell Dons A Hand-crafted Brass Frock By Nigerian Bubu Ogisi For Victoria's Secret

Beauty

Tems is Serving Major Hair & Makeup Inspo for Interview Magazine’s Latest Issue

Beauty Style

A Week's Worth Of Trendy Outfit Inspirations From Black, Bold & Beautiful Sonia Tucker

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Check Out These Fab All-Black ATAFO Looks From Alex 'Unusual'

Beauty BN TV Style

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

Beauty

5 Makeup Trends We Love, From Demure to Bold — You're Welcome

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: An Upclose Take At What Biggie's House Guests Wore To Make Their Ecstatic Entrances Last Night

Beauty Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: 5 GenZ Baddie-themed Looks Ilebaye Odiniya Has Served On Instagram

Beauty

WATCH: Dimma Umeh's Evergreen Skincare Habits from Her 20s Still Showing Remarkable Results

Beauty

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Avatar photo

Published

37 seconds ago

 on

Nollywood star actress and style star Osas Ighodaro took on her Headies Awards hosting duties with Hollywood hot cake Terrence J, in an embellished and ruffled mermaid dress with the trendy thigh-slit.

Osas’ outfit is proudly Nigerian, custom-made by MATOPEDA. She paired it with a sleek back ponytail, featuring a side part by Solange Hair And Beauty an African beauty team based in Abuja, Nigeria and Atlanta Georgia, as well as a pretty latte makeup with popping silverish eye details by the same team. SWIPE to see:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Credit: @officialosas 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php