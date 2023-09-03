BBNaijaAllStars: Ike & Seyi Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House

The excitement and drama in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house haven’t let up for one second since the start six weeks ago. In the latest twist of the season, four housemates were evicted.

Seyi and Ike, two original housemates, were evicted by fans after the latest round of voting. Lucy and Prince, two houseguests sent into the house to shake the game up a bit have also exited the house.

See highlights below:

Biggie is telling Prince that his time in the house “must now come to an end”. What happened?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023

Prince says he came on the show to provide support for his friend Alex and was very happy to hand her the immunity card he picked.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023