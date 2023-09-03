Movies
#BBNaijaAllStars: Ike & Seyi Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House
The excitement and drama in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house haven’t let up for one second since the start six weeks ago. In the latest twist of the season, four housemates were evicted.
Seyi and Ike, two original housemates, were evicted by fans after the latest round of voting. Lucy and Prince, two houseguests sent into the house to shake the game up a bit have also exited the house.
See highlights below:
It’s #BBNaijaAllStars O’Clock! Who’s ready?#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
How many housemates do you think will leave tonight?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Eviction happening right now! Whew!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Ike is the next housemate to be evicted. Did you see it coming?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/mH49b2lnmt
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Biggie has just evicted Lucy.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
The moment Lucy was “evicted” from the house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/pyPvQezKhH
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Are you proud of the game you played?
Ike: #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/tf7wyccwFv
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Biggie is telling Prince that his time in the house “must now come to an end”.
What happened?#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Prince says he came on the show to provide support for his friend Alex and was very happy to hand her the immunity card he picked.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Prince’s time is up. #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/GrKamT4DVE
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
What’s next for Lucy?
1. Luciana’s Grills.
2. Her salon
3. Partnership with a fashion brand on an exciting project.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
HOH Doyin on why she feels Cee-C, Ilebaye, and Adekunle jeopardized their Wager presentation.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/pVeXaKPt8k
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
The moment Seyi was evicted from the All Stars house.
Pere was shocked!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/0HJQtNHvVN
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
Goodbye, Seyi. All the best.#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/3BFlSWa1XL
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023
How viewers voted this week. That’s all from us tonight.#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/lnNHb74rMg
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 3, 2023