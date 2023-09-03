Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ike & Seyi Have Been Evicted from Biggie's House

Check Out the Official Poster for Kunle Afolayan's Film "Ijogbon"

Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Third Anniversary of His Passing

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin Wins HOH + See HMs Up for Possible Eviction

The Exclusive Screening of Ifan Michael's "The Boy Who Never Falls" Took Guests on a Nostalgic Ride to the 70s

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Netflix debuts Official Trailer for Editi Effiong’s Upcoming Thriller “The Black Book”

Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller "Everything Scatter"

The excitement and drama in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house haven’t let up for one second since the start six weeks ago. In the latest twist of the season, four housemates were evicted.

Seyi and Ike, two original housemates, were evicted by fans after the latest round of voting. Lucy and Prince, two houseguests sent into the house to shake the game up a bit have also exited the house.

See highlights below:

