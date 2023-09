Accelerate TV has shared episode nine of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival.”

In this episode, Okoro encounters a wealthy youngster who leaves him with a huge sum of money, but his supervisor attempts to take it from him. “Visa on Arrival” stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch: