Funke Akindele Takes Us Behind the Scenes of “A Tribe Called Judah”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Funke Akindele is already giving fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her forthcoming Nollywood title “A Tribe Called Judah.”

In a 1-minute video teaser, Funke Akindele introduces some familiar faces from the cast, including Nse Ikpe Etim, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene A, Nosa Rex, Uzor Arukwe, Olumide Owuru, and more. In the caption, she shared, “It was so much fun and hard work on this project, #atrbecalledjudah. You guys will love it! Coming soon!! December!!”

Joining this star-studded lineup are Genoveva Umeh, Uzee Usman, and Boma Akpore. “A Tribe Called Judah” is co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu (Captain Degzy) and Funke Akindele, with Barny Emordi as the Director of Photography. The film is produced under the banner of FAAN.

Photo: @captaindegzy

Watch the BTS video below:

