Big Brother Naija housemates were not exempted from the glitz and glam of the 13th edition of The Headies Award.

They came, saw and served us different types of hot pepper in their outfit.

From Tacha, Mercy, Avala, Mike & his wife Perri to Seyi (Sucre Papito) and Elozonam… they came prepared.

See photos below

Ladies First

Then the Men…

Our Couple