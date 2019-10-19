Beauty
Nigeria’s New Generation Models cover SCHICK Magazine’s Latest Issue
SCHICK Magazine is back with its fashion issue and it features Nigeria’s new generation models – Olamide Ogundele, Ayobami Okekunle, Eniola Abioro and Ruth Akele, as their cover stars.
Pushing the fashion envelope with a fierce, sultry shoot, SCHICK celebrates the rise of these young, talented and hard working models as they chase their dreams.
Photo Credit:
Photography: @RemiAdetiba
Styling: @KachMeIfYouCan
Hair: @IyanaWinfield
Makeup: @FrankGuyton
Manicure: @MaisieDunbar