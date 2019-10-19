Nigeria’s New Generation Models cover SCHICK Magazine’s Latest Issue

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

SCHICK Magazine is back with its fashion issue and it features Nigeria’s new generation models – Olamide Ogundele, Ayobami Okekunle, Eniola Abioro and Ruth Akele, as their cover stars.

Pushing the fashion envelope with a fierce, sultry shoot, SCHICK celebrates the rise of these young, talented and hard working models as they chase their dreams.

Photo Credit:

Photography@RemiAdetiba
Styling@KachMeIfYouCan
Hair@IyanaWinfield
Makeup@FrankGuyton
Manicure@MaisieDunbar

