Bolajo Fawehinmi steps down from her Operations Role at FeW Models & Appoints Peace Ibeh as Successor

Published

2 hours ago

 on

image_50736641 (1).JPG

Bolajo Fawehinmi, the founder and Director of one of Africa’s most renowned model scouting and management companies, FeW Models, has stepped down from her role in the daily operations of the company.  

A statement by the company stated that Bolajo’s exit from the company followed the decision to take a more passive role in the company. 

The statement added that during her tenure at FeW, Bolajo Fawehinmi led the company through significant milestones as seen in her partnership with one of the world’s biggest agencies, IMG models as a first African partner and creating a new generation of modeling stars, Eniola Abioro, Bola Edun, Olamide Ogundele, Dotain Yeshitela, Feyi May.  

Bolajo Fawehinmi announced her resignation in an Instagram post on Friday 29th July.  In her exit note, Bolajo said that she’s confident in the future of the company and most especially in the leadership capabilities of her protégé, Peace Ibeh in taking the company and its talents to the next stage.

“After 7 years as a founder and CEO of FeW, the time for a change has come.  Effective the end of July 2022, I will step down from my role as CEO. I believe FeW’s most innovative days are ahead of it and I look forward to watching, cheering, and contributing to its successes and goals in my capacity as a founder and chairwoman. It has been an immense privilege sharing these past 7 years with such a great institution like FeW and teammates who are dedicated to the same course as mine….. I believe that I am leaving an organization well-positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges of becoming an industry leader.  With this, I implore your kindness, warm welcome, and continued support to my successor and long-time protégé, Peace Ibeh @Peaceibeh_, who will continue in the capacity as a Director, overseeing management and operations of the company”

image_6487327.JPG

In the statement, the company also confirmed that Bolajo Fawehinmi remains the founder and Executive Chairwoman of the company. The board of directors is working together with Bolajo to ensure that Peace Ibeh is given all the support that she needs to guarantee the strongest future for the company, which Bolajo calls their journey to become Africa’s first Africa million dollar valued model scouting and management agency, one that she believes guarantees models and their careers, a momentous present and a sustainable future. 

Upon joining the team in 2021 as model development manager, Peace has launched numerous models’ careers like Feyi May who had her debut working for Versace at the Milan fashion week in February 2022.

