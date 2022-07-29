Connect with us

Promotions

#BBNXTECNO: For The Third Time in a Row, Tecno will be Capturing Exciting Moments on the Big Brother Naija Season 7

Promotions

Whoop! CafeOne Launches a New Workspace in Palms Mall, Ibadan | Check it Out

Events Promotions

Healing Through Art: Here’s how Paelon Memorial Hospital commemorated its 12th Anniversary

Events Promotions

Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

Promotions

FanIce Launches a New Campaign Titled 'Birthday Train' to Celebrate Children's Birthdays | See Details

Promotions

Access Bank in Partnership with Visa is set to reward Customers with an All-expense paid Trip to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Promotions

The Creative Kids Zone Launches Computer Literacy Fellowship Programme to Empower Teenagers with Technology Skills

Promotions

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre(W.TEC) is Now Taking Applications for 'She Creates Camp' for Girls 2022 Edition

Promotions

Aquafina unveils its Brand Influencers in a Star-studded TVC themed ‘Padi of Life’

Promotions

For the Love of Basketball and Her Nigerian Heritage, Gbemisola Abudu is Building an Impressive NBA Footprint

Promotions

#BBNXTECNO: For The Third Time in a Row, Tecno will be Capturing Exciting Moments on the Big Brother Naija Season 7

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija is back! And it is tipped to be bigger, hotter, and juicier. What is more interesting is one of Africa’s biggest smartphone brands, Tecno, is also returning to the reality show for the third time to serve us with captivating moments from the big brother house.

If you are a die-hard fan of Big Brother Naija, this information will not come as a surprise to you. Tecno, as one of Africa’s biggest smartphone brands, has been on the show for two seasons, and this would be the third. Tecno believes that Nigeria is full of talented people and it is its role as a brand to invest in them. As a result, they have chosen to come back to the show this year.

Tecno has always made a conscious effort to provide a platform for young people to showcase their abilities and pursue a promising future. The smartphone brand has sponsored campaigns and events aimed mostly at creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

From the annual Light Up Your Dream (LUYD) competition for young entrepreneurs to the Camission photography challenge, the Camon Short Film Challenge, and Nigerian Idol Season 7, all these programs have provided creatives with the opportunity to improve and showcase their skills across all creative industries.

This year’s season of Big Brother Naija is expected to be particularly competitive, with the chosen housemates bringing their “A” game as they compete for a whopping prize worth 100 million Naira. Tecno is sure to raise the stakes of the show with exciting activities and rewards for both participants and fans at home, so be sure to follow Tecno on all of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

Get geared up, your favorite show is back.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ask Sade About Trusts: Help! My Late Father’s Brother is About to Sell His Properties

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Purchase Apartments Close to Shopping Malls

BN Book Review: Tall Tales by Obi Echezona | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through Content Creation, Christian Obi (The Igbo Wolf) Lays Bare His Dreams and Utopia

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely!
css.php