Whoop! CafeOne Launches a New Workspace in Palms Mall, Ibadan | Check it Out

If you love working in a modern, aesthetically pleasing workspace where you can munch on some snacks, cookies, and the best coffee in town, then you should consider hanging out at the recently opened Café One located at Palms Mall in Ibadan.

Café One is a modern space designed for co-working, collaboration, and networking. It targets professionals, remote workers, freelancers, tech-enthusiasts, and digital nomads who require a serene, properly equipped workspace to conduct their affairs. Café One is located in Lagos and Ibadan, with plans to expand to other locations soon.

At the launch in Ibadan, friends, supporters, and celebrities like Asiwaju Lerry, expressed their admiration and gratitude for a great spot in Ibadan, where they could build significant connections.

Here are some of the pictures from the launch event:

Café One offers a range of delectable pastries, coffee, a reliable internet connection, and a comfortable, spacious workspace to organize your business meetings, connect with like-minded people and get your work done without interruptions.

So, if you’re a remote worker, mobile professional, or considering moving to Ibadan, Café One has the perfect space for you to run your business or collaborate with your team without hitches. The space is open from Mondays to Fridays, as well as on Saturdays in Ibadan.

For more updates about Café One, visit their website www.cafeone.ng, and follow their activities on Instagram @cafeone_nig. You can also call these numbers for more information: 09163435559, 08184141287.

Sponsored Content