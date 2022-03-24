Connect with us

Catch an Exclusive Event full of  Fashion, Style & Glam at the MANGO Nigeria Stores Women's Month Celebration

In commemoration of women’s month, leading Mediterranean fashion brand, MANGO recently hosted a community of fashion aficionados, influencers, content creators, and enthusiasts. The exclusive event held at Pause Café in Lagos celebrates women’s entrepreneurship prowess and their efforts to break boundaries in the creative industry. The conversation was guided by the theme Breaking the Bias.

The discussion led by Nene Bejide, Founder, Blanche Aigle Communications, drove questions about the creative industry and how Fashion Content Creators can continue breaking the biases. In attendance at this event were Style Influencer Angel Obasi, Media Personality Kaylah Oniwo, Fashion Enthusiast Olivia Arukwe, Fashion Influencer Nonye Udeogu, Fashion Influencer Derin Isaleko, Style Influencer Teni Oluwo amongst others.

Influencers and Media personalities in attendance proffered tips on enhancing a good image, offering value, and forging ahead in a bid to break bias and stereotypes. Mango represents the young, urban, classy woman, offering a wide array of clothing accessories with the latest design and trends.

The brand continues to support women in their quest for growth through platforms like this. MANGO Nigeria stores are in Palms Mall, Oniru, Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja, Lagos. Jabi Lake Mall, Silverbird Mall, Abuja. Guests also enjoyed good food, cocktail, and music. Click to see photos of some of your favourites at the event.

