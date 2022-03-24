Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is developing Transformative Public Sector Leaders through its Public Leaders Programme

The closing ceremony of the AIG Public Leaders Programme offered by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government University of Oxford took place at the Conference Hall of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Special guests included the founders of the Foundation, Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, co-chairs of the Public Leaders Programme from the Blavatnik School of Government, Professor Chris Stone and Professor Kate Orkin, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who delivered the commencement address, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, members of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Leadership Council and various Permanent secretaries.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme is unique executive education programme, focused onbroadening the public leadership skills of participants as well as providing them with conceptual frameworks and tools needed to meet the challenges of leading in the public service in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world. As part of the programme, participants had to develop and implement a change project within their ministries, departments and agencies, using the learnings they had gained from their classes.



All 49 programme participants successfully developed and implemented projects in their institutions, with long ranging implications for improved productivity, effectiveness, and service delivery across the public sector. Examples of projects implemented include the development of a mobile application for NTA Abeokuta, giving citizens access to the network’s programming on their mobile phones, the digitalisation of Lagos State’s town planning records allowing fullautomation of the search function and leading to data integrity and easy retrieval and transparency and the introduction of a weekly based appraisal system in an agency of the Ministry of Information, resulting in improved staff productivity, punctuality and better on the job performance.



The commencement address was delivered by HRH, Muhammadu Sanusi II who enjoined the programme graduates to use the learnings they received from the programme to drive change in their organisations. He stated that those who have the privilege of receiving world-class training like that offered by the University of Oxford had a burden of responsibility to serve the nation and its people with integrity and not to use their office for personal enrichment.

Applications are currently open to all African public servants for the 2022 class and will close on 7th April 2022. For more information on how to apply, please visit the WEBSITE

More photos from the closing ceremony can be seen below

Sponsored Content