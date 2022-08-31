The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation rewards High-performing Public Servants for upholding Core Values in the Civil Service

The Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has announced The Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, which will provide annual awards of N500,000 each to the top 43 performing civil servants in the country. The endowment fund is a memorial to the late Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, who served in various roles in the public service, reflecting the way her values and her life positively impacted the people and organizations she was involved with.

The first recipients of the award, who received their prizes at a ceremony in Abuja on August 18th, 2022, represent the very best of the civil service. These top-performing civil servants, as selected by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, were chosen based on criteria tied to the core values of the Civil Service which are: loyalty, accountability, meritocracy, efficiency, and professionalism.

During his speech to the awardees, The Chairman said,

“We recognize the crucial role the civil service plays in national development and how high-performing public servants can improve the living standards of Nigerians. It is, therefore, necessary that we recognize and reward those civil servants who diligently carry out their duties for the benefit of all Nigerians”.

The endowment that funds these cash awards for top-performing civil servants forms part of the multi-billion Naira funding commitment by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation to support Nigerian Public Service reform.

More photos from the event are below.

