Connect with us

Events

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation rewards High-performing Public Servants for upholding Core Values in the Civil Service

Events Scoop

See all the Beautiful Highlights from the 2022 Wetech Conference themed "We Are Here, A Thousand of Us"

Events

Glenfiddich hosted #TripToDufftown in Scotland for Nigeria Alcoholic Beverage Stakeholders

Events Music Scoop

Spotify Hosted a Full-Day Event to Celebrate Culture-Shifters, Innovators & Tastemakers in Lagos

Events Music Scoop

Lizzo, Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Win Big at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | See Winners List

Events

Alhaji Dr Muhammadu Indimi OFR receives an Honorary Degree as he Marks his 75th Birthday

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Master of Meditation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasizes Love as the Key to Achieving Peace in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Join in for these Instagram Live Series Hosted by Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria | August 23rd-31st

Events

Victor Obanya emerges Winner of the World Class 2022 Bartender Competition organized by Guinness Nigeria

Events

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation rewards High-performing Public Servants for upholding Core Values in the Civil Service

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

The Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has announced The Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, which will provide annual awards of N500,000 each to the top 43 performing civil servants in the country. The endowment fund is a memorial to the late Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, who served in various roles in the public service, reflecting the way her values and her life positively impacted the people and organizations she was involved with.

The first recipients of the award, who received their prizes at a ceremony in Abuja on August 18th, 2022, represent the very best of the civil service. These top-performing civil servants, as selected by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, were chosen based on criteria tied to the core values of the Civil Service which are: loyalty, accountability, meritocracy, efficiency, and professionalism.

During his speech to the awardees, The Chairman said,

“We recognize the crucial role the civil service plays in national development and how high-performing public servants can improve the living standards of Nigerians. It is, therefore, necessary that we recognize and reward those civil servants who diligently carry out their duties for the benefit of all Nigerians”.

The endowment that funds these cash awards for top-performing civil servants forms part of the multi-billion Naira funding commitment by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation to support Nigerian Public Service reform.

More photos from the event are below.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season
css.php