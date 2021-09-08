Here are the Recipients of the AIG Scholarship for 2021/22

Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, today announced the recipients of its fully-funded scholarship programme to the University of Oxford. The 2021/2022 scholars represent the fifth cohort of AIG Scholars and will benefit from world-class training on public policy at the prestigious Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Since 2017, AIG has awarded scholarships for a master’s degree in public policy at the Blavatnik School of Government to five outstanding West Africans from all backgrounds who are passionate about the public sector. Upon graduation, the AIG Scholars will return to their home country and apply their learning and experience for national development.

The 2021/2022 Scholarship recipients are Wuraola Babalola (Nigeria), Buari Abiodun (Nigeria), Salifu Abdul-Razaq (Ghana), Ojemani Ujunwa (Nigeria) and Godwin Mark (Nigeria).

While addressing the awardees, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, said: “It is our fifth year of awarding scholarships to high-calibre individuals who can influence best practice standards of governance in Africa, ensuring sustainable economic growth and social justice. At the Africa Initiative for Governance, we are focused on building a critical mass of public sector leaders who are passionate about transforming the public sector for the benefit of the nation’s citizens and we are intentional in awarding our scholarships to those we believe have the capacity and the grit to be game-changers.”

Reaffirming AIG’s mission for inspiring public sector transformation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Director of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), explained: “Through our AIG Scholarships, we are providing the next generation of public service leaders with a world-class public policy education that will equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to make positive change in their countries and across the continent”.

She said, “Our AIG Scholars were selected after a rigorous process which evaluated key qualities such as outstanding academic ability, leadership and a strong commitment to public service. We are certain that these future leaders will contribute immensely to nation-building and transformation.”

Ujunwa Esther Ojemeni, a Nigerian recipient of the 2021/22 AIG Scholarship and a first-class Banking and Finance graduate, expressed her gratitude to the Africa Initiative for Governance: “I am appreciative of the confidence placed in me to embark on the journey to build Africa through policy and public sector support. I enjoin AIG to continue the support for the next generation of African leaders.”

Salifu Abdul-Razaq, a Ghanaian recipient of the 2021/22 AIG Scholarships award, also a first-class degree holder in Computer Engineering stated, “I feel a weight of responsibility and sense of duty to transform Ghana’s public sector into one capable of accelerating the socio-economic development of the country. I am glad and exceedingly humbled by the AIG Scholarship. Not very often in this part of the world can one find such an opportunity. The AIG Scholarship will enable me not just study at Oxford but build a critical skillset to lead change in my country, Ghana, just as my forebearers”, he stated.

The AIG Scholarships are fully funded by the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

The next round of applications will be announced on the Africa Initiative for Governance website in September 2021.