Golden Penny wants you to WIN N1M Worth of Prizes & Cash if you – SHOOT YOUR SHOT

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A great picture is worth a thousand words, they say. Well, this September, it could also be worth up to five hundred thousand in cash and prizes from Golden Penny.

If you’re a talented food artist, got great plating skills or have a good eye for photography, then you should enter into the Golden Penny Shoot Your Shot competition.

Currently, in its second edition, Shoot Your Shot was created by Golden Penny in 2020. Hosted entirely online, the competition gives a platform for creative foodies to express and be rewarded for their talent.

And because only tested talent can judge true talent, the brand has assembled a team of superstars in the food and photography industries to help them pick this year’s winners.

This year’s judges are chef Tolani Tayo-Osikoya @diaryofakitchenlover, BBNaija alumni and foodpreneur Lucy Edet and chef Gina Ekihodi.

Rounding up the 5-man team are renowned photographers, Emmanuel Oyeleke and Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

To Enter

The judges cannot wait to see your entries, so get going in these easy steps:

1. Follow on Instagram & Facebook.
2. Post an amazing picture of a meal or food art with the hashtag #GPShootYourShot and tag @gpennyfoods
3. Click the following link to register your entry: https://www.fmnfoods.com/shoot-your-shot/
4. Your entry or entries must be created using at least one Golden Penny product.

Follow the above instructions exactly to be eligible for any of the following prizes:

1st prize: A Vlogger kit including an iPhone 12, a ring light, a microphone and a pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with N300,000.
2nd prize: A pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with N200,000.
3rd prize: N100,000.

There are also lots of delicious Golden Penny products to be won. Entries close on the 10th of September 2021, so get shooting now.

Golden Penny has been and will always be committed to being at the heart of finding and supporting talent in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

