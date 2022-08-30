See all the Beautiful Highlights from the 2022 Wetech Conference themed “We Are Here, A Thousand of Us”

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Wetech had its second annual conference last weekend, on August 27, 2022, bringing together young women in technology, female startups, and tech ecosystem leaders.

Wetech 2022, with the theme “We Are Here, A Thousand of Us,” was a great chance to meet inspiring female tech founders and connect with a thousand women in tech. The event was based on the idea that being a woman in tech isn’t just about coding and isn’t about one person. It takes all of us, in all parts of our careers, working together to disrupt and support women from all walks of life so that we can build a community that is truly open to everyone.

Ngozi Okonye, Communications Lead at Busha, delivered the keynote lecture at Wetech 2022, which was organised by Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor at Techcabal. The event included panel discussions on breaking into technology, decoding Web 3.0, and the future of finance. Keza Africa, Pocket Lawyers, Alarrt, and Dropp were among the emerging businesses given the chance to pitch to participants, with Keza Africa taking home a N500,000 cash award.

This year’s Wetech conference was proudly supported by Busha, Paystack, Meta, Shuttler, Bankly, Pennee, Interswitch, Printivo, Tunga, and Archangel Fund.

See photos from the conference below:

