Wellspring University names its New Library after Emily Aig-Imoukhuede

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Wellspring University, Benin City, has immortalized Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, by naming its University Library after her shortly before the commencement of the University’s third combined convocation ceremony held on September 9th, 2022.

The new 500-seater-capacity library was commissioned by Reverend Dr. Felix Omobude, a member of the University’s Board of Trustees; and dedicated by the University’s Chancellor, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

In his speech, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Isaac Ajayi, appealed to public-spirited individuals, corporate organizations, and government agencies, to the donation of books towards restocking the library, which was destroyed by fire in May 2021.

Emily was the President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) from 1989-1983 and teamed up with two other women, Hilda Adefarasin, and the late Maryam Babangida, to set up the now defunct Better Life for Rural Women.

