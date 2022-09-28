Connect with us

The Singleton Socials Abuja was a Good Time to Kickback and Teal-ax with Friends

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Jenga, fish fillets and a delicious cocktail serving of the finest single malt scotch whisky…a good time with friends does not require much more than these and The Singleton Socials Abuja was simply all the proof that we needed.

Speaking on The Singleton’s first ever outing in northern Nigeria, the brand team remarked,

“We are elated to bring to our Abuja-based consumers a platform of which The Singleton is already so proud. With a mix of delicious drinks, easy food and music, The Singleton Socials is the perfect occasion to savour good times with friends.”

The Singleton, once again, establishes itself as the perfect drink accompaniment for unpretentious and relaxing moments that leave us lingering at the door and longing for more. Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram to see where next The Singleton will be taking all of its teal goodness. If Abuja was any indicator, we can almost guarantee that the next one will most definitely be good!

Sponsored Content

