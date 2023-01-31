Exclusive Moments from the Grand Opening of Shades of Beauty Med Spa & Oye Fashion in Lagos 

Shades of Beauty Med Spa, a well-known aesthetic medical center and day spa, opened its Lekki office in Lagos, with a lot of notable personalities in attendance.

The med spa, located at 3 Gabby Adeosun, Lekki 1, Lagos, has lasers, nail salons, massage stations, barbershops, beauty product shops, teeth-whitening stations, steam baths, and skin clinics that do mesotherapy, chemical peels, skin infusions, and lipolysis.

Speaking at the event, beauty entrepreneur and founder Omowunmi Owokoniran reiterated that the spa takes care of every aesthetic and advanced medical skincare need and that nobody is left out of the premium experience.

Our approach at Shades of Beauty Med Spa has always been holistic, and that is clearly evident in our new outlet. We wanted to ensure that our clientele can get every service imaginable when they walk into the spa. We have fitted the spa with every convenience possible to ensure nobody is left out of the premium experience on offer. There is something here for everyone. Shades of Beauty Med Spa carry messages that remind our customers that they are beautiful, powerful, classy, worthy, and bold.

The event doubled as a launch for Kehinde Daniel-Williams‘ luxurious clothing line, Oye. The brand is all about boubous and agbadas for stylish women.

The former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, and his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel, as well as the CEO of House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye, and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, were present at the grand opening, which shares the same building with Oye.

“Beauty is not superficial,” stated Kehinde Daniel-Williams. “It goes beyond tangible things to the intangible. At the same time, it is evident that tangible things, including how we treat ourselves and what we wear, actually have an impact on more important elements like confidence and esteem. With Oye and the Shades of Beauty Med Spa, we are offering everyone extraordinary ways to lift their spirits and have a wonderful time, thereby reinforcing intangible elements that matter.”

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Adebola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Lanre da Silva, Osayi Alile, Owen Omogiafo, Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Chigurl, and Stephanie Busari were also spotted at the event.

See photos from the event below: