Connect with us

Events News Promotions

The Event Xperience Africa (Texa) holds Annual Conference to Encourage Profitability & New Markets | Here's How It Went

Events Promotions

Experience Veuve Clicquot’s VIP Activities At The 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Events

How Can Creative Media Advance Africa's Creative Industry? Register for Our Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023 | February 8th

Events Features

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang's "Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation" at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Green Girl Company Limited (GGCL) set to empower 10,000 women in 2023 with new initiative

Events News Promotions

Meetings Africa 2023: Experience the Future of Africa's Business Events Sector

Events Music Scoop

Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Sheila Atim & "Top Gun: Maverick" bag BAFTA nominations | See full list

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Red Carpet Glam from Netflix's "Kings of Jo'Burg" Johannesburg Premiere

Events

The Event Xperience Africa (Texa) holds Annual Conference to Encourage Profitability & New Markets | Here’s How It Went

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) has hosted major stakeholders, professionals, creatives and business heads in the event industry since 2019 at an annual conference that sets the pace for an eclectic year.

This year’s theme was THE RESET; geared at encouraging and guiding the various stakeholders on growth pathways, profitability, sustainability and accessing new markets in the industry.

The 3-day TEXA 2023 event kicked off with an exciting opening cocktail at the beautiful Mera Mera Beach house in Lagos.

Delegates witnessed a rush of excitement with the various cultural displays and presentations, Afrocentric fashion, great music and networking. The opening night set the tone for the conference as it allowed participants from Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa, Senegal, Togo, Ghana, and Nigeria, to interact in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Highlights from the panel sessions and speeches were the emphases for originality, authenticity, innovation, technology, excellence and collaboration in the coming years, which are significant keys to success.

The convener, Funke Bucknor Obruthe said,

“This is more than just a conference. I travel around the world for many conferences yet no conferences are available for us as Africans in Africa. This vision will not stop and we hope that through it, all creatives in the event industry gain access and knowledge to enhance and build their dreams. We are definite that TEXA 2023 which was held from January 17-19, 2023 was the right experience needed to kick-start the year.”

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 
css.php