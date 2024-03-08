BusyBee Excellence Awards recognizes 30 female leaders who have shaped the Nigerian events industry

Every day is a great day to celebrate women! However, on March 8, the world makes it official with International Women’s Day (IWD).

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Each year, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made toward gender equality and highlights the work that still needs to be done.

This year’s campaign theme is “Inspire Inclusion,” emphasizing the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society. It aims to unite women to pave the way for a future where all women have opportunities to thrive. The concept of inclusion also involves an actionable commitment that enriches our communities, workplaces, and societies.

The campaign theme underscores the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality, calling for action to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create environments where all women are valued and respected. “Inspire Inclusion” encourages everyone to recognize the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life, including those in the Nigerian Event Industry, which has contributed significantly to the Nigerian Economy.

The rise of event management in Nigeria’s economy can be attributed to factors such as the increase in disposable income, leading to a rise in demand for events and celebrations, as well as our diverse culture and a wide range of celebrations. Consequently, there is a constant need for professionals who can organize and manage these events effectively.

As the world comes together to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day, it’s essential to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of these Top 30 Women Leaders. They have invested a significant amount of energy, time, and total dedication to their craft, contributing to the development of the Nigerian Events Industry.

About BusyBee Excellence Awards:

The BusyBee Excellence Awards were created to celebrate true excellence in the Nigerian Events industry, an offshoot of the prestigious Africa’s largest summit, The BusyBee Event Business Summit—a conference held yearly in November.

In the spirit of celebrating true excellence, BusyBee Excellence Awards are pleased to unveil the Top 30 Female Leaders who have shaped the Nigerian Event Industry since its inception to date.

Take a closer look at the experiences of these exceptional women and the impact they are making in the industry nationwide.

1. Yewande Zacchaeus Founder, Eventful Limited.

Yewande Zacchaeus, CEO of Eventful Ltd, a prominent events planning and consulting company in Nigeria, holds a Law degree from the University of Lagos and an LL.M. from Cambridge University, England. Transitioning from a successful career in law and banking, Yewande founded Eventful Ltd in 2002, emerging as a pioneer and market leader in the Nigerian events and venue management industry.

Yewande’s passion for transforming events in Nigeria led to the creation of notable brands, including The Food Souk, The Beauty Souk, The Fashion Souk, and The Street Souk—annual, highly anticipated events on the Lagos social calendar. In 2015, she received the Game Changer Award from THISDAY Newspapers for her groundbreaking contributions to the Nigerian event planning industry.

2. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Founder, Zapphaire Events

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the dancing event planner and CEO of Zapphaire Events, is also the author of The Essential Bridal Handbook and the mind behind Funke Says. Her company, Zapphaire Events, stands as one of Nigeria’s foremost event planning and management firms, earning accolades for innovative approaches in events for clients like Coca-Cola HBC, Samsung Electronics, and Google.

With over two decades of experience, Funke has garnered awards for her dedication and creativity. As a pioneer in Nigeria’s event industry, she attributes her success to self-belief, courage, hard work, and focus. The spirit of excellence propels her to continual achievement, serving as an inspiration to women globally. She is also the convener of the Event Experience Africa (TEXA), an annual conference fostering education and collaboration among professionals in the African Event industry for sustainable businesses.

3. Ibidunni Ighodalo Founder, Elizabeth R Events

The late Ibdunni Ighodalo was a renowned event management expert and co-pastor of Trinity House Church. She founded Elizabeth R and the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, supporting families with infertility challenges. Known for her legendary event management skills, her company, even after her passing, continues to provide comprehensive services, including The Dorchester, a 3000-capacity event hall in Lagos.

Through her foundation, Ibdunni Ighodalo funded IVF treatments, bringing joy to families and preserving marriages. She passed away in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on June 14, 2020. May her soul continue to rest in peace. Amen.

4. Omolara Akinosho-Akande CEO, Just Weddings/JW Events

Omolara Akinosho-Akande, CEO of Just Weddings/JW Events, is a pioneer in the Nigerian Event Industry. Starting Just Weddings in 1999, she quickly transformed it into a trusted name for dream events in Nigeria.

Known for creating chic, elegant, and fun events, JW Events is hailed as the “WOW” factor company in full-service wedding planning and unique event designing. Omolara is also the Founder of the Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers in Nigeria (APPOEMN).

5. Gbemisola Ope, CEO, Omega Events Company

Gbemisola Ope, an Events Professional with over 17 years of experience, excels in Events Management, PR, Human Resources, Customer Relations, Budget Event Design/Concept, and Procurement. Her expertise spans weddings, seminars, end-of-year parties, and product launches for top individuals and corporate organizations in Lagos.

Gbemisola’s career started with Adex Advertising (Chicago, Illinois) as a Public Relations Associate, followed by roles at First Data Corporation (Houston, Texas) and Trafalgar Energy Holding LLC (Houston, Texas). She then moved to the United Kingdom to work with City & Guilds (London) before establishing Omega Events in Nigeria, where she currently leads her team. She also serves as a Board Member of APPOEMN.

6. Olufunbi Akinsoye, CEO Dunamis Events

Olufunbi Akinsoye, CEO of Dunamis Events, has been orchestrating seamless events since 2000, accumulating over 20 years of industry experience. Her unwavering passion and dedication to enhancing the event sector’s growth are immeasurable.

Funbi, the recipient of numerous accolades such as the Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) and Entrepreneur Amazon of the Year, has impacted over 300 entrepreneurs through her training school. She actively mentors budding event entrepreneurs, contributing to women’s empowerment and inclusivity.

Beyond her professional achievements, Funbi engages in humanitarian efforts, notably spearheading the Ijora-Badiya Feed 5,000 project with Restructure Africa. As a Founding Advisory Board member for Feed a Mouth Initiative, an NGO, she continues her commitment to philanthropy.

Currently serving as the President of the Association of Professional Party Organisers & Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN), Funbi’s quest for excellence extends across various spheres of life.

7. Adefunke Kuyoro CEO of TWC Events Services

Adefunke Kuyoro, CEO of TWC Events, is renowned for her expertise in organizing high-profile weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings. Known as Mrs. K, she served as the Immediate Past President of APPOEMN and passionately enriches the industry’s knowledge base through TWC Academy, training hundreds of entrepreneurs.

An experienced CEO in the events services industry, Adefunke is skilled in Event Management, Weddings, Anniversaries, Sponsorship, and Wedding Planning. Additionally, she currently chairs NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), Lagos Chapter. Her commitment to creating memorable experiences and attention to detail mark her as a key figure in the event management sector.

8. Ayiri Oladunmoye Founder/CEO of Oaken Events Limited.

Ayiri Oladunmoye, Founder/CEO of Oaken Events Limited, brings over 15 years of experience in the Events Industry. As the Executive Director of Corporate Planning and Management at Del-York Group, one of Africa’s largest event companies, this former banker and Human Resource expert have carved a niche for her brand through skill, creativity, and dedication.

Ayiri’s journey in event planning began when she organized her wedding in 2002, leading to the establishment of Oaken Events in 2009. The company, specializing in full-service event design, consultation, and management, reflects Ayiri’s dedication, creativity, and orientation.

Noteworthy achievements include founding and hosting Atinuda, an Event conference raising standards in the African event industry, and establishing the African Silent Heroes Foundation and Ora Rae Hope Alive Foundation.

Renowned for flawlessly executing high-profile events, Ayiri ensures a personalized touch and utmost confidentiality for her clients, solidifying her reputation in the industry.

9. Bisi Sotunde. Managing Director, BusyBee Events

Coach Bisi, an award-winning International Events Planner and MD of BusyBee Events in Lagos, is a prominent force in the industry, excelling in corporate functions, weddings, and parties for over 15 years. A certified management consultant, business coach, and mentor, she is a facilitator in events management and entrepreneurship.

Known as the ‘Jagaban’ of the Nigerian Events Industry, Bisi’s influence has built strong brands within the sector. She serves as an International Mentor for the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN Nigeria) and the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Recognized for her impact, Bisi has represented Nigeria/Africa in conferences sponsored by the Dubai Economy and Tourism Board and Abu Dhabi Culture and Tourism Board.

Bisi led a team to the Dubai Global Wedding Excellence Retreat in 2023, fully sponsored by the Dubai Government. Her numerous awards include Event Planner of the Year 2023, Top 50 Influential Icons in Nigeria, Most Supportive Coach of the Year, and Golden Mentor of the Year.

Through BusyBeeAcademy, she has trained over 2000 event professionals and is the convener of the BusyBee Event Business Summit since 2017. Bisi also leads the Thriving Business Network – The Well-Watered Garden Tribe Nation (WWGT), a community for forward-thinking event professionals with over 350 members across Nigeria and the Diaspora.

10. Kehinde Iyiola. CEO, Finesse Events

Kehinde Onabanjo Iyiola, fondly known as Kenny, is the creative mind behind Finesse Events and White Stone Hall in Ikeja, Lagos. Known for her beauty, intelligence, and joviality, Kenny is a symbol of self-discipline, determination, and hard work in the hospitality industry.

With a focus on delivering WOW experiences, Finesse Events has successfully managed notable events, including the 60th birthday ceremonies for President Bola Tinubu, the burial of Seyi Makinde’s mother, and the coronations of prominent figures like Oba Saheed Elegushi and Rasaq Okoya.

11. Bisola Borha. CEO, TrendyBe Events

Bisola Borha, CEO of TRENDYBE EVENTS Production, is a globally recognized creative wedding and experiential event planner. Before launching her own company, she accumulated 5 years of corporate experience at NLNG and CDIL.

Bisola’s significant contributions to the Event Planning Industry in Nigeria have earned her prestigious awards, including Top 100 Event Planner in the World (2022/2023) and Event Management Company of the Year (2018). Since establishing TrendyBee Production in 2013, she consistently breaks boundaries, garnering international and local acclaim for creating unforgettable event experiences. #DreamBigDoBig

12. Adeola Okeshola. CEO, 2706 Events

Adeola Okeshola, CEO of 2706 Events, is a renowned Principal Experience Manager in the bespoke event planning industry. As a trained investment banker with experience at Citigroup UK and Chapel Hill Denham, she specializes in crafting exquisite events, including marquee weddings, destination weddings, corporate functions, and private parties.

Recognized on the Destination Wedding Planners Top Planner 2023-2024 list, Adeola is the ‘go-to’ wedding expert for couples seeking unforgettable experiences. With a passion for innovation and impeccable creativity, 2706 Events consistently exceeds expectations, delivering lasting memories for special celebrations. For Adeola Okeshola, the motto is, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.”

13. Mosunmola Nicole Akinwamide. CEO, IPC Events

Mosunmola Nicole Akinwamide, known as MNA, is the visionary CEO of IPC Events, with over 15 years of crafting unique and mind-blowing event experiences worldwide. A trailblazer in the Nigerian event industry, MNA disrupts with creative expressions, a formidable mind, and cutting-edge innovations. As a multiple award-winning event producer, she is renowned for her elegant style, attention to detail, and the ability to create magical experiences engaging all the senses.

MNA, also an accomplished author, holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Lagos and is an alumna of the Pan Atlantic University of the Lagos Business School. Beyond entrepreneurship, she is a mentor and teacher, passionate about empowering the next generation of event planners. Recently, she launched INVENTAA, an exclusive online platform for event professionals and entrepreneurs.

14. Ifeoma Stella Okoye CEO, STM Magical creation

Ifeoma Stella Okoye, an internationally certified event planner and beauty artist, transitioned from a legal career to found STM Magical Creations Ltd seven years ago. Known globally for detailed event experiences and subtle beauty, she also serves as a senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria Business School and established the STM Magical Creations Event Academy in 2021, recognized as the premier Event Training Academy in South East Nigeria.

Apart from her detailed, creative, and professional approach to event planning, Ifeoma is a renowned educator and talented beauty artist. Facebook acknowledged her company as one of the leading SMEs in Nigeria in 2016, appointing her to the Facebook Council of Nigeria.

She holds positions such as the Education Officer for EOPANSE and membership in APPOEMN. Ifeoma has received numerous awards, including Event Personality of the Year and Makeup Artist of the Year at the Xperience Womanity Awards in 2015. She has been a featured speaker at events such as the African Global Events Industry Summit, She Leads Africa, Facebook, and EOPANSE.

15. Queen Ohamara. CEO, Qmara Vie Planners:

Queen Ohamara, CEO of Qmara Vie Planners, a luxury event planning company based in Abuja, offers stress-free event management, catering to diverse individual and corporate tastes. With a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Abuja, she transformed her love for organizing and creative design into a successful career.

After gaining valuable experience in the events planning industry, Queen launched Qmara Vie Planners in 2015, focusing on providing bespoke hands-on management and planning experiences. Over nine years, she has organized high-profile events nationwide for both corporate and private clients.

Recognized for her achievements, Queen Ohamara was featured in Forbes Africa Magazine in November 2019 and highlighted in The Rising Woman Series. Her company specializes in adding sophistication and luxury to events with a modern touch, consistently integrating the latest techniques and technologies while maintaining a warm and personal approach.

16. Lara Hans. CEO, The Planning Company.

Lara Hans, Creative Director of The Planning Company in Abuja, brings over a decade of event management experience to her role. Previously working with renowned companies like Red Sapphire Nig. Ltd. and Blue Velvet Décor, Lara honed her skills in event design, logistics, vendor management, marketing, and brand communications. Holding degrees in Health Science and Social Care, as well as Peace and Conflict Resolution, she establishes a personalized and comfortable atmosphere for clients throughout the planning process.

Lara’s notable achievements include leading the team for the First Pan African Health Summit in Africa. Wedding Planner World Magazine recognized her as one of the Top 10 Trending Event Planners in 2017. Lara has also participated as a panelist in events like The Event Experience Africa 2019 (TEXA). Known for her commitment and integrity, she ensures The Planning Company maintains sincere and open relationships with clients and vendors. Outside work, Lara enjoys traveling and reading.

17. Tolu Akinlade. CEO, The Chimera Company

Tolulope Akinlade, the CEO/Event Director of the Chimera Company, stands out in the dynamic world of African event planning and hospitality. Renowned as the “Doyenne of events,” she brings over a decade of exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. Tolulope is also the convener of the African Hospitality and Event Management Conference (AHEM-C), dedicated to advancing the growth of the Hospitality, Events, and Tourism industry across Africa. She recently hosted a luxury Masterclass in Abuja/Lagos featuring renowned Lebanese Wedding Designer Walid Baz as a facilitator.

18. Doubra Emein, CEO, Brad E Events

Doubra Emein, CEO of Brad E Events, seamlessly shifted from accounting to the events industry after graduating from OAU, Ile-Ife. Established in 2010, her company, based in Warri, Delta State, is renowned for planning and executing remarkable events in the South-South region of Nigeria. Doubra is also the Founder and convener of The Business Women Connect (TBWC), an initiative dedicated to motivating, teaching, encouraging, and fostering a community of businesswomen in the Niger Delta region.

19. Sharon Madueke. CEO, Shamol Experience

Known as the ‘QUEEN OF THE EAST,’ Sharon Madueke, CEO of Shamol Experience, received the 2021 Award of Excellence in the Eastern Region. Her innovative approach to traditional wedding events in the South East has reshaped the event landscape. Shamol Experience, based in Enugu and expanding into Lagos, Abuja, and the Diaspora, operates Destination Experience by Sharon, catering to destination events.

20. Chidinma Francis, Chrystal by Chee

Chidinma Francis, CEO of Chrystal by Chee, is celebrated as The Undisputed Queen of the East. Her International Event Professionals firm, based in the South East, Abuja, and Lagos, specializes in curating Unforgettable Experiences. Notable achievements include organizing the reception for former President Buhari’s visit to Imo State for a police officers’ conference and retreat in 2022.

21. Kikelomo Idowu, CEO, Kyksie Drapes Events

Kikelomo Olayeni Idowu, CEO of Kyksie Drapes Events and Interior, boasts over 16 years in the event industry, winning awards for her 360-degree expertise in event styling, interior designs, planning, and coordination. Based in Ibadan, she caters to high-profile clients such as FCMB, Coca-Cola, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alaafin of Oyo, and Chief Kuye’s family. Kikelomo runs The Mind Club, focusing on positive thoughts, emotional well-being, and mental health, and is a recognized leader in the industry.

22. Adeife Abiodun-Adeyemi. CEO, Ifectiv Touch

Adeife Abiodun-Adeyemi, CEO of Ifectiv Touch, is a tech-savvy event professional, Package with Sense Coach, Author, Speaker, and Digital entrepreneur. With over a decade of experience, she offers full event planning, ushering, VIP hospitality, and virtual/hybrid event management through Ifectiv Touch.

As the founder of The Event Managers Community and Lead Coach at Ife’ctiv Touch Academy, Adeife empowers event managers, especially women, by providing mentoring, networking opportunities, and genuine insights into the industry. Her mission is to guide event professionals in taking their businesses online for global impact and wealth creation.

23. Ebunlomo Taiyese Boluwatife, CEO, NPU events

Ebunlomo Tayese Boluwatife, an event consultant, and Founder of NUBE Events & Logistics Ltd, a renowned event planning firm, boasts vast experience and a diverse clientele. Trained at the prestigious Wed Academy and certified by (APPOEMN) and the Rental Association of Nigeria, Ebunlomo has successfully organized high-profile events in Nigeria. She has garnered numerous awards for her entrepreneurial skills, making her a vibrant personality in the event industry within the southwest and beyond.

Ebunlomo initiated MY GRAND EVENT OGUN STATE, an annual event vendor exhibition, aiming to create awareness and provide a platform for event vendors and business owners in Ogun state. Her philanthropic nature extends to inspiring young ladies to enhance their skills and pursue their dreams. Recognized for her exceptional service delivery and contributions to the event industry in Ogun state, Ebunlomo remains a driving force in the field.

24. Abidemi Abisola Adeyemi, CEO, Tammys Event

Abidemi Abisola Adeyemi is the CEO of Tammys Event and Tammys Event Training Academy, boasting over 10 years of industry experience. Renowned for handling large-scale corporate and social events, including clientele like the Ogun State Government, she has become the go-to event planner in the region. Abidemi is also a trained facilitator in event management, decoration, and entrepreneurship. Recently awarded The Most Influential Industry Leader, she is a leading event professional shaping the business landscape in Ogun State.

25. Maryam Haruna, CEO, Chocolate Signature Events

Maryam Haruna, CEO of Chocolate Signature Events in Kaduna, specializes in wedding planning with a range of services such as budget creation, bridal consultancy, vendor sourcing, and venue selection. Recognized in 2023 as one of the Top 10 Northern Queens in the Event Industry by Thisday Lifestyle Magazine, she continues to bring her expertise to the forefront of the industry.

26. Stella Abiodun Akinola, CEO, Damleky Events

Founded by Stella Abiodun Akinola 26 years ago, Damleky Events is a leading brand in Ekiti state’s events and hospitality industry. The organization boasts a modern 2000-seater multipurpose hall, over 50 staff, and numerous awards, positioning it as a trailblazer in event planning and management in the region. Damleky Events has successfully hosted 1,000 events across 30 states and the federal capital territory, training over 350 direct and indirect individuals.

Recognized for excellence, efficiency, and ingenuity, Damleky Events is the preferred choice for party organizers in Nigeria. Mrs. Akinola currently serves as the Western Regional Leader of the Well Watered Garden Tribe (WWGT) Community.

27. Chioma Obiefuna, CEO, Kristafield Events

Known as The Fairy Godmother, Chioma Obiefuna is the CEO of Kristafield Events and the Convener of The Event Clinic. Her innate talent for creating stunning table décor and room settings, combined with a flair for colors and patterns, led her to pursue expertise in events.

Having attended various seminars, including EDGE School in Lagos, Chioma mastered the intricacies of event management. She honed her skills under the tutelage of events institutes in Lagos and Cotonou, establishing Kristafield Events in September 2010.

Renowned for wedding and event planning, Chioma extends her influence through knowledge-sharing at masterclasses and seminars. As a teacher, facilitator, and mentor, she launched her personal brand @thefairygodmother_ng during the COVID period, offering brand and personal consulting for Eventpreneurs. Chioma’s endeavors include authoring ‘The Money Well,’ releasing podcasts, and winning the Event Planner of the Year Award in February 2020.

“I started my business because I love weddings and have a passion for planning weddings and events. I have planned and coordinated several weddings and events. I have such a passion for helping people bring together a vision, seeing it through to the end, and being able to sit back and see the joy, laughter, and love it brings. My experience, organizational skills, attention to detail, creativity, and ability to manage situations earned me the name, ‘the fairy godmother'”

28. Nike Akinyemi, CEO, Kolony Events

Nike Akinyemi, renowned as the queen of décor, stands as one of Nigeria’s premier Event Decorators, boasting a decade of experience. Specializing in luxury weddings and corporate events, she garnered recognition by serving high-profile individuals and multinational corporations. Launching her business in 2011, Nike secured Lagos state government as a major client in 2014.

Overseeing 1,000 events, Nike has become a mentor to aspiring decorators, guiding over 50 students in event decor. Expanding her ventures in 2017, she ventured into Events Decor Rentals, amassing a collection of decor assets. In 2019, she received the Best Party Props & Shop Company Award from APPOEMN, where she currently serves as the Finance Director.

Nike’s innovation shines as she elevates event designs with captivating, larger-than-life props. From eye-catching installations to imaginative decor, her creations promise unforgettable experiences for clients.

29. Maria-Pamela Nwonu, CEO, Nwandos Signature Events

Maria-Pamela Nwonu, the dynamic CEO of Nwandos Signature Events, holds degrees in Statistics from UniAbuja, a Master’s in Statistics from the University of Lagos, and an M.Sc. in Computing and Information Technology from Northumbria University, Newcastle, United Kingdom.

With a passion for design, Maria-Pamela seamlessly transitioned from Science to Art, aspiring to be a successful designer. Her vision is to transform every event into an everlasting dream by meticulously attending to clients’ desires, particularly known for creating fairytales and magical ambiences at events.

Known for her strategic mindset gained from her experience at MTN, Maria-Pamela emphasizes work-personal life balance. She thrives on her love for research, empowering her to build Nwandos Signature Events into one of Nigeria’s top-recognized decoration companies. The brand’s uniqueness and professionalism make Nwandos a prominent name in discussions.

30. Ibidunni Layade. CEO, Dunnice Events & Catering

Ibidunni Layade, popularly known as DUNNICE, is a leading figure in Nigeria’s events industry. Starting her entrepreneurial journey in 2006 with a focus on Events & Interior Designs, she has successfully managed over 1,200 events. Beyond her business success, she actively mentors upcoming entrepreneurs in the events industry.

During the 2020 lockdown, Ibidunni diversified her business by introducing Food Trays, Appreciation Trays, Food in Bowls, and Celebration Boxes. She serves as a Private Chef, promotes Organic Spice Cooking, and offers training on cooking without stock cubes. Committed to a healthy lifestyle, she ventured into fruit styling and honed her design skills through training.

Ibidunni is an expert in florals and provides floral arrangements for other decorators through her brand, Dunnice Events. Featured in publications like This Day, Business Day, and The Nation, she is a member of APPOEMN and actively supports the events industry, creating job opportunities for youths.

As a prominent member of the Thriving Business Group – The Well-Watered Garden Tribe Nation (WWGT), she received The Most Supportive Industry Leader award in 2023. Married to a supportive partner, Ibidunni Layade is a proud mother of incredible children.

