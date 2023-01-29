Connect with us

You Now Have Until February 5th to Pick Up Your PVC

February 10th is the New Deadline for Old Naira Use

The Event Xperience Africa (Texa) holds Annual Conference to Encourage Profitability & New Markets | Here's How It Went

Mo Ibrahim Foundation Launches 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) Report

Meetings Africa 2023: Experience the Future of Africa's Business Events Sector

Ebby Weyime Is Elevating Period Care

Exciting News! We Are Launching the BellaNaija Book Club

#BNWeekInReview2023: Here's all the Tea from Week 3 In January

Auditions For Nigerian Idol Season 8 are Now Open!

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Oris Erhuero in A First Look at “A Sunday Affair”

You Now Have Until February 5th to Pick Up Your PVC

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 


The Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission (INEC) has again extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at LGAs by one week. The new deadline is now 5th February, 2023.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by its Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission said:

“Having reviewed reports from all the states of the federation, the commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians Tripp our daily to collect their PVCs.

Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023

This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise. The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.” His statement continued.

He ended the statement by saluting the patience and doggedness of Nigerians.

Read the full statement below:

