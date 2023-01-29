You Now Have Until February 5th to Pick Up Your PVC



The Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission (INEC) has again extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at LGAs by one week. The new deadline is now 5th February, 2023.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by its Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission said:

“Having reviewed reports from all the states of the federation, the commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians Tripp our daily to collect their PVCs. Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023 This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise. The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.” His statement continued.

He ended the statement by saluting the patience and doggedness of Nigerians.

