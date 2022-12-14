The Experience returned for Its 17th Edition With a Night of Powerful Performances & Prayer

The Experience Lagos returned for to where it all started, The Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan for it’s 17th edition following the last two editions of a virtual and hybrid concert.

As usual, the highly anticipated concert featured a line-up of multi-award-winning international and Nigerian gospel artistes, who gave spectacular performances giving credence to the fact that this is indeed a widely viewed concert.

‘The Experience’ lived up to its name as each of the artiste came up to give outstanding performances. this year’s edition had big names; Travis Greene, Donnie Mcclurkin, Phil Thompson, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Eben, Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, LMGC, Moses Bliss, Mr. M & Revelation, Sinach, Chandler Moore, Onos Ariyo, Preye Odede, Eno Micheal, Tim Hughes, Muyiwa Olarewaju all left the audience enthralled as they led the hundreds of thousands of worshippers present at the Tafawa Balewa Square and millions more watching on digital platforms across the world, in heartfelt worship, with one voice, reverencing; Jesus, The Exceptional One.

The night was compered by undisputed veterans, Bankole Wellington, and Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi who held the audience engrossed with their versatility at hosting an event as unique as The Experience.

The night also had a host of hilarious stand-up comedians like Forever, Damilola, MC Abbey, Kenny Blaq and Akpororo who left the audience in stitches with their well-curated and humorous pieces.

Present also at the event were dignitaries such as the Consul General, US Consulate to Nigeria, Will Stevens, the Political Officer covering South West Nigeria, US Consulate, Lagos, Janine Lewis, Lady Maiden Cecelia Ibru, Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, Olori Aiyiviruewinoya Atuwatse III, Olori Ladun Sijuwade, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Trinity House, Funke Akindele; Award-winning actress, Award-winning fashion designer, Chief Abah Folawiyo, Reverend Victor Adeyemi, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Global Harvest Church, Group MD/CEO of GTCO, Segun Agbaje and his lovely wife, Derin Agbaje, Former Governor of Anambra state Peter Obi and many others.

The night was more than a gospel music concert, as Pastors led the attendees in prayers for their wellbeing and for the nation. One of the notable moments in the night was the rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem by Segun Obe, Chee Okebalama, Precious Emmanuel and Nathaniel Bassey as it reminded everyone in the audience of the need for unity in our diversity.

Speaking at the event, Metropolitan & Senior Pastor of all House On The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, delivered an impactful message centred on how God keeps His promises to His people and does not need the approval of any man to lift up a person or a nation.

He further buttressed the fact that all Nigerians will be needed in the rebuilding of our country so that the next generation can inherit a well-structured and prosperous Nation.

Corporate Social Responsibility Partners for The Experience 17, Dufil Prima Foods, were also present at the venue with many of their products including Indomie Instant Noodles, Magik Drinks, Minimie chinchin and others. Dufil Prima Foods is a leader in the instant noodles

