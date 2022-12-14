Neft Vodka Launch Experience is Set to Bring the ‘Thrill’ to 5 Cities Across Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

 on

The December calendar has a lively addition with NEFT Vodka set to have its launch event tagged ‘The NEFT Vodka Launch Experience’, NEFT Vodka is set to start a trend of giving consumers a total experience with exciting performances, premium networking, unique gifting, and of course, premium vodka.

Be prepared for a fun-filled season as it kicks off in Lagos (Island) at The Good Beach on December 15th, all the way to Lagos (Mainland) at Bamboo Lounge on the 16th. and the party moves on throughout major cities across Nigeria; Onitsha on the 17th, Abuja on the 18th, Uyo on the 20th, and PH on December 21st, 2022.

Join the experience as they relax and enjoy amazing performances from your faves Teni the Entertainer, Bella Shmurda, Skiibii, Ice Prince, DJ Six7even, and more.

With December tagged as the ‘Celebration month’, NEFT Vodka will be tapping into this with exciting events lined up.

According to the team at NEFT Nigeria,

This poses a great opportunity to celebrate the festivities with Nigeria and stamp the brand positioning of PURE TASTE through NEFT Vodka in the minds of the Nigerian Market. Our aim is to go above and beyond for our consumers with an experience like never before. This also precludes our consumer launch which will be the biggest vodka launch in Nigeria. At NEFT, we do it big and we do it right.

With its distinct taste and unique packaging, NEFT Vodka might be a brand to look out for in 2023

Sponsored Content

