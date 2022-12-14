The Anzisha Prize Announces Top 30 Young African Entrepreneurs for 2022 Venture Building Program

The Anzisha Prize, an entrepreneurship initiative for young people between the ages of 15 and 22, has announced the next cohort of 30 leading young entrepreneurs that will join its three-year Venture Building Program.

Launched in 2011, the Anzisha Prize – a partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and the Africa Leadership Academy – seeks to award young entrepreneurs who have developed and implemented innovative solutions to social challenges and started successful businesses within their communities. Now in its twelfth year, the program has been redesigned to run for three years per cohort. At the end of the three years, the fellows will graduate and join the Anzisha Prize alumni network.

The entrepreneurs who applied were assessed on their leadership potential, as well as the scalability and job-creation potential of their business models. The 30 business owners were selected from across the continent following rounds of rigorous evaluation. The entrepreneurs represent 11 sectors such as health and education with agriculture and consumer products having the highest representation. Additionally, 17 African countries and all five regions within the continent have a representative in the top 30, including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Mali, and more.

The newly formatted three-year fellowship will recognise growth and impact over some time and the fellows will have access to business training, mentoring, and learning initiatives, as well as access to key networks and the vibrant network of Anzisha alumni fellows. At the end of the second year, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to win one of four grand prizes and will have their business growth evaluated by a panel of external judges in the following categories: Job Creation, Revenue Growth, Integrating Systems, and Storytelling. Each winner will be awarded a $10,000 USD cash prize.

Josh Adler, Executive Director of Anzisha Prize, said “This year, we received a record number of 1,888 applications. This is particularly encouraging as we have remodelled the program slightly to award progress and achievement over some time. Young people are looking for committed support that improves the longevity of their businesses and it’s been especially exciting to see young women take up this opportunity with 17 young women being part of the top 30.”

Meet the fellows

Abubakar Sadick Fuseini, 22, Ghana

Abubakar Fuseini is the founder of Quick Step Delivery, a logistics and delivery company based in Ghana. Link to full profile here.

Aminata Becanty Coulibaly, 22, Côte d’Ivoire

Aminata is the founder L’Africaine, a company that produces hair and skin products for the modern Ivoiran woman. Link to full profile here.

Athingahangwi Ramabulana, 22, South Africa

Athingahangwi Ramabulana is the founder of Athinga’s Corner, a restaurant and catering company that provides nutritious and healthy meals to university students. Link to full profile here.

Baké Faouziyatou Bani, 21, Benin

Bake Bani is the founder of El Gusto, a business that is involved in the production of naturally sourced foods. Link to full profile here.

Delali Magnon, 21, Togo

Delali Magnon is the founder of Ladies Delight, an online business that sells taro, sweet potato, and potato chips. Link to full profile here.

Gustave Chabilakoun, 22, Benin

Gustave Chabilakoun is the founder of Bio Production, a company that produces and commercializes organic green chilli, using the aqueous extract of neem as a biopesticide. Link to full profile here.

Joseph Ssempebwa, 22, Uganda

Joseph Ssempebwa is the founder of Scaling Pathways, a company that aims to increase agricultural activity by introducing a Pay-for-Use for the farming community in Uganda. Link to full profile here.

Lynnet Muritu, 21, Kenya

Lynnet Muritu is the founder of Mimjpambo, a jewellery company that uses recycled materials to create genderless pieces for everyday wear. Link to full profile here.

Mathias Charles Yabe, 22, Ghana

Mathias Yabe is the founder of Ako Fresh, an initiative offering a green preservation solution to smallholder farmers and traders to help reduce the menace of post-harvest losses. Link to full profile here.

Noreen Mutavhatsindi, 22, South Africa

Noreen Mutavhatsindi is the founder of Phindulo Tutoring, a tutoring company with the mission to improve the grades of all learners.

Oumar Mamoudou Sylla, 22, Mali

Oumar Mamoudou is the founder of Sylla bio et Divers, a social enterprise that assists rural communities in Mali to develop a sustainable economy through agricultural training.

Salimata Traoure, 22, Mali

Salimata Traoure is the founder Sa’Hello, a company that manufactures and sells cashew nuts-based products such as juice and syrup in Mali.

Sharon Yayra Alornyeku, 22, Ghana

Sharon Alornyeku is the founder of PengStreet, a fashion house that sells clothes to meet the fashion needs of university students.

Upendo Ngussa, 22, Tanzania

Upendo Nguusa is the founder of Mkaa Safi, a company that deals in the production of renewable energy from agricultural wastes.

Mahmoud Ali Soltan, 22, Egypt

Mahmoud Soltan is the founder of Shabab Talented, a youth initiative that brings together youths who have scientific and practical qualifications with community participation and experiences in volunteer life.

Amina Nakiboneka, 22, Uganda

Amina Nakiboneka is the founder of Mon Amie Cakes, a catering company that creates and sells baked goods.

Bassim-swé Bamassi, 22, Togo

Bassim Bamassi is the founder of H-express courier, a company that transports meals, packages, and goods to households.

Bismwa Gulain, 21, Democratic Republic of Congo

Bismwa Gulain is the founder of Bing, a processing business that turns raw produce into bread, porridge, and biscuits, which are then sold to customers.

Angela Razafindravonona, 21, Madagascar

Angela Razafindravonona is the founder of Ascent, a women’s clothing business that creates statement pieces for the modern Malagasy woman.

Collins Kathuli, 20, Kenya

Collina Kathuli is the founder of Kyanda, a fintech business with a 360-degree digital financial service through its infrastructure that serves both individuals and businesses.

Gaoagwe Jeje, 22, South Africa

Gaoagwe Jeje is the founder of Kgosi Poultry, a farming business that deals with the production of chickens for meat consumption.

Jessica Gybere, 22, Burkina Faso

Jessica Gybere is the founder of Africa Energy and Service, a company that provides electrical, solar systems, and photovoltaic lighting installations.

Mariana Mahitiko, 22, Democratic Republic of Congo

Mariana Mahitiko is the founder of Top Confection, a company that sells women’s and men’s clothing made from bespoke African materials.

Vanessa Ngwi, 21, Cameroon

Vanessa Ngwi is the co-founder of Papylon, a clothing line devoted to producing high-quality designs for customers of all ages.

Willine Ikerezi, 22, Rwanda

Willine Ikerezi is the founder of DotPharma, an e-pharmacy platform that allows patients or caregivers to order medicines and other personal care products (cosmetics, food supplements, etc.) and have them delivered to their homes.

N’zinga Antonio, 22, Angola

N’zinga Antonio is the founder of Gailza, a bakery that specialises in selling cakes and pastry products. The venture also provides training to customers in pastry-making and baking.

Sheila Chivura, 20, Mozambique

Sheila Chivura is the founder of Quitutes, a home-based online restaurant/food service that ensures the customer’s comfort in ordering delicious meals.

Ivo Bonfirm, 19, Angola

Ivo Bonfirm is the CEO of Optica Ipris, a vision centre in Angola. They manufacture lenses and frames for glasses.

Abdulwhab Mohamed, 22, Egypt

Abdulwhab Mohamed is the founder of Alfarysy, a water tank cleaning service based in North Egypt. They service residential homes by draining, cleaning, and facilitating the refill of the tanks.

Mohamed Mahmoud, 22, Egypt

Mohamed Mahmoud is the founder of Mahweeb, an app that connects talented soccer players with sports clubs and talent scouts.

