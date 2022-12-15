Issey Miyake Offers the Gift of Emotion by hosting a Fragrance Discovery Event in Lagos



Issey Miyake hosted celebrities, influencers and shoppers to a ‘Fragrance Discovery experience’ on Saturday, December 10th 2022 at Essenza at The Palms, Lagos, Nigeria.

ISSEY MIYAKE PARFUMS launched its first fragrance, L’EAU D’ISSEY, in 1992. ‘L’eau’ is French for ‘water’, and water itself was the inspiration for L’EAU D’ISSEY. Issey Miyake’s view of water as a material was the starting point for the fragrance, which had a lasting impact on the perfume world.

Following the successful launch of L’eau d’Issey, Issey Miyake was inspired by nature while creating the range of fragrances available today.

Gifting perfume is never easy. After all, a fragrance is a kind of olfactory mirror that we hold up to people so they can see themselves how we see them. Here’s a helpful guide so you can strike the right emotional note this festive season.

For Her

The breath of fresh air that is Drop d’Issey

An invitation to wonder, this joyful and optimistic fragrance recreates the scent of lilac, a symbol of the magical rebirth of springtime. An enveloping solar bouquet developed around the violet flower and elevated by the addition of deliciously silky almonds.

A burst of olfactory happiness in an ultra-sensual drop-shaped glass bottle, designed to procure a sense of pure relaxation and radiant bliss.

The radiant femininity of L’Eau d’Issey Eau & Magnolia

An encounter between flowing water and the delicate, aerial magnolia flower, this luminous fragrance exudes soft, elegant femininity. Dew-kissed magnolia unveils the velvety softness of each of its petals as the composition unfolds, moving from fresh bergamot at the top to rich sandalwood at the base.

The faceted simplicity of L’Eau d’Issey

A pioneer of aquatic fragrances, L’Eau d’Issey unleashes a cascade of emotions and brings them to the fore. First comes the wet and intoxicating encounter of water with rose and lotus, like an ode to a forest in the springtime. Then, water gushes through a field of peonies, lilies, and carnations, absorbing their colours and scents.

Finally, it meets the sensual notes of tuberose, musk, and wood, which lend it smoothness and texture. Water is the constant that binds the different facets of this composition into a harmonious whole.

The lush natural abundance of Drop d’Issey Eau Fraîche

Like a bridge connecting the world of plants to the world of women, this perfume captures the sensory journey of a drop moving through nature. A magical voyage in which the drop absorbs green herbal notes, floral lilac and rose notes and brown wood notes, engorging itself with the lush vibrancy of all that the plant world has to offer. An elemental and sophisticated ode to the abundance of nature.

For Him

The adventurous power of L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme

Gushing forth like a wave, this fragrance lends a new vibrant and vigorous dimension to freshness. A perfume full of character which unleashes a range of intense emotions. The sparkling vitality of yuzu and verbena. The intense aromatic notes of cilantro and sage. The fiery blast of spices like nutmeg and saffron.

The floral yet masculine scent of Bourbon geranium. And finally, the reinvigorating essence of a woody, wet earth. This is not just a fragrance but a true journey for the senses.

The subtle strength of L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau & Cèdre

A fragrance that reinvents the intensity of wood in a composition full of contrasts. Fresh grapefruit unfolds with fiery cardamom against a backdrop of warm cedarwood, tinged with a hint of salty Calone. L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau & Cèdre exudes the elegance and self-assurance of a man who has nothing to prove.

Fusion d’Issey, a rewriting of a masculine classic

A play on contrasts between the cold and the heat of warming spices. For the cool aspect, the sparkling brightness of lemon is paired with the milky sweetness of coconut water, a long-lasting solar scent. Plunged into the heart of the volcano to encounter the mineral and uncover the roundness of ambrox.

In an ethereal whisper, the essence of fresh rosemary, geranium, and cardamom (both cool and blazing) dissipate, filling the surroundings with their trailing scent. Underlying the notion of fusion is the choice of warm, volcanic wood featuring patchouli. Overflowing with energy and vitality, Fusion d’Issey, is a fragrance for daring adventures.

L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Wood & Wood

A splendid stroll through the forest with L’Eau d’Issey for men. Strength, power, assured masculinity, the intense version goes all out on woody notes. Primarily cedarwood, with its imposing presence, but also the smooth and creamy delicacy of a subtle sandalwood scent.

This season, wrap yourself in the warm scent of woods with L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Wood & Wood. Feel on your skin the double intensity of cedarwood and sandalwood offset by the fresh tang of a grapefruit note.

Issey Miyake fragrances are available for sale at all Essenza outlets nationwide.

