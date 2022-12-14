Connect with us

BN Red Carpet Fab: Netflix's "Far From Home" World Premiere

Neft Vodka Launch Experience is Set to Bring the 'Thrill' to 5 Cities Across Nigeria

The Experience returned for Its 17th Edition With a Night of Powerful Performances & Prayer

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival Kick off With Fun Activities | Here Is What to Expect

L'Oréal Active Cosmetics Launch the La Roche-Posay and Cerave Brands in Nigeria

Come Play Naija: the Ex Big Brother Naija Housemates Battle on the Africa Magic Game Show

The Innovators Gathering: African and U.S. Entrepreneurs, Investors & Philanthropists Convene Ahead of U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

Exclusive moments from the Hennessy Artistry Annual Finale Concert in Lagos

Check out all the Exciting Events that Nigerian Breweries Brands have for You this Season

#VisaxBNInQatar: Here's a Rundown of My Trip To The Visa Everywhere Initiative Global Finale + FIFA World Cup In Qatar

The premiere of Netflix’s first Nigerian young adult series “Far From Home” in Lagos on Wednesday brought out some of Nollywood’s brightest celebrities — including the cast of the series. Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh, and Tomi Ojo, walked the red carpet looking glamorous and ready to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated project.

While we anxiously wait for this series, keep reading to see photos from the whole cast’s night of glitz and glamour, and don’t forget to catch “Far From Home” on Netflix from December 16.

Back-Front: Gbubemi Ejeye, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Genoveva Umeh, Ruby P. Okezie, Tomi Ojo, Raymond Umenze, Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe

