BN Red Carpet Fab: Netflix’s “Far From Home” World Premiere

The premiere of Netflix’s first Nigerian young adult series “Far From Home” in Lagos on Wednesday brought out some of Nollywood’s brightest celebrities — including the cast of the series. Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh, and Tomi Ojo, walked the red carpet looking glamorous and ready to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated project.

While we anxiously wait for this series, keep reading to see photos from the whole cast’s night of glitz and glamour, and don’t forget to catch “Far From Home” on Netflix from December 16.