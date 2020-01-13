BN Collection to Closet: Zendaya Coleman in Tom Ford

The Euphoria starlet was styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach in a hot pink molded breastplate two piece from Tom Ford‘s SS20 collection, itself an ode to the collaboration of sculpture artist Claude Lalanne for Yves Saint Laurent in 1969 (which Ford previously introduced from the archives to his 2001 collection for YSL).

Zendaya is starting her 2020 style game strong and this is undoubtedly one of our most stylish looks from this red carpet event.

Her beauty look was equally perfect with a tonal makeup look paired with tailbone length goddess braids.

She definitely made a stylish statement on the red carpet and kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the hot pink ensemble take centre stage.

