BN Collection to Closet: Zendaya Coleman in Tom Ford

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Zendaya Coleman was recently spotted on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a pink ensemble by the renown American designer Tom Ford.

The Euphoria starlet was styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach in a hot pink molded breastplate two piece from Tom Ford‘s SS20 collection, itself an ode to the collaboration of sculpture artist Claude Lalanne for Yves Saint Laurent in 1969 (which Ford previously introduced from the archives to his 2001 collection for YSL).

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zendaya is starting her 2020 style game strong and this is undoubtedly one of our most stylish looks from this red carpet event.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Her beauty look was equally perfect with a tonal makeup look paired with tailbone length goddess braids.

She definitely made a stylish statement on the red carpet and kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the hot pink ensemble take centre stage.

