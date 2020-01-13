4 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Bonang Matheba was the Host with the Most for Soundcity’s MVP Awards Festival

South African media personality, Bonang Matheba was a show stopper at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The event held on Saturday at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, and saw many celebrities in breath-taking outfits and the host, Bonang came prepared.

She rocked four outfits for the award night, from the stage to the after-party, and all eyes were on her show-stopping style.

For the first outfit, Bonang dressed in a glittery black-cut out dress by Erica Moore Brand. Her second outfit was a sequinned Xtra Brides Lagos slit dress with cut-outs, then an absolutely chic sequinned gold power suit by Olars Grace for her third look, and for the last look, she opted for a black fitted mini dress, paired with matching ankle-strap heels and matching silver accessories.

Check on it.

FIRST LOOK

SECOND LOOK

THIRD LOOK

THEN THE AFTER-PARTY…