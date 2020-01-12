Connect with us

Events Music

This Full List of Winners Is Proof That Burna Boy was the Biggest Winner at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Events Music

First Photos: Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Lilian Afegbai, Toni Tones & More at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Events

Spotted: Toke Makinwa, Olusegun Obasanjo, HRM Saheed Ademola Elegushi at Rasaq Okoya’s 80th Birthday

Events

Living Legend Lemi Ghariokwu unveils his First Installation at Sao & The Muse

Events Style

Toast to An Icon! Alexander-Julian Gibbson & NOK by ALÁRA Hosted Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More

Career Events

Learn How to Harness the Power of Relationships at the 2020 Lofty Heights Conference | January 18th

Events

An Unforgettable Detty December Experience at Sterling EatDrinkFestival

Events

Here are the Finger-lickin Moments from KFC's 10th Anniversary & Outlet Launch at Circle Mall & Landmark

Events

MTN Nigeria hosts its High-End Customers to an Exquisite Dinner

Events Scoop

Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the 'Beach Is Better' Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

Events

This Full List of Winners Is Proof That Burna Boy was the Biggest Winner at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The first music award of the year, Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held last night at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, hosted by South African golden girl, Bonang Matheba, and it was a total shut down.

Top African artists such as Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Tekno and Tiwa Savage, among others, delivered outstanding performances.

For the Awards night, Burna Boy proved again he’s the real “African Giant” by bagging three major awards.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST NEW MVP

  • Simmy
  • Fireboy — Winner
  • Joeboy
  • Marioo
  • Rema
  • Wendy Shay

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Blow My Mind” – Davido x Chris Brown
  • Daz How Star Do” – Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune
  • “Gugulethu” – Prince Kaybee x Indlovukazi x Afro Brothers x Supto — Winner 
  • Jama” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker
  • Killin Dem” – Burna boy x Zlatan
  • Inama” – Diamond Platinumz x Fally Ipupa

BEST POP MVP

  • Innos B
  • Joeboy — Winner
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Mayorkun
  • Naira Marley
  • Nandy
  • Otile Brown
  • Teni
  • Rayvanny

BEST HIPHOP

  • Blaqbonez
  • Falz
  • Khaligraph Jones — Winner
  • Kwesta
  • Medikal
  • Nyashinski
  • Sarkodie
  • Reminisce
  • Riky Rick
  • Zakwe

BEST DUO | GROUP

  • Black Motion
  • Blaq Diamond
  • Dope Nation — Winner
  • Ethic
  • Show Dem Camp
  • Toofan

AFRICAN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

  • Cracker
  • Prince Kaybee
  • Jay Synth
  • Kel P
  • MOG
  • Ozedikus
  • Pheelz
  • Rexxie — Winner
  • S2Kizzy

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR

  • DJ Crème de la Crème
  • DJ Kaywise
  • DJ Neptune
  • DJ Spinall — Winner
  • DJ Vyrusky
  • DJ Zinhle

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

  • Cassper Nyovest
  • Davido — Winner
  • Diamond Platnumz
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Mr Eazi
  • Yemi Alade
  • Wizkid

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • “49-99” – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi — Winner
  • Dangote” – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters
  • Jericho” – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey
  • Ngwa” – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope
  • Ohema” – Kuami Eugene by Rex

LISTENERS’ CHOICE

  • Baby” – Joeboy
  • Dumebi” – Rema
  • Fetch your Life” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki
  • “Jealous” – Fireboy — Winner
  • Jama” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker
  • Kainama” – Harmonize x Burna Boy
  • Killin Dem” – Burna Box x Zlatan
  • Kpo K3K3” – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes
  • Oil & Gas” – Olamide

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

  • 49-99” – Tiwa Savage
  • Able God” – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan
  • Banomoya” – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS
  • My Level” – Shatta Wale
  • On The Low” – Burna Boy
  • “Soapy” – Naira Marley — Winner
  • Tetema” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz
  • Zanku” (Legwork) – Zlatan

BEST FEMALE MVP

  • Betty G
  • Daphne
  • Nandy
  • Sho Madjozi
  • Teni — Winner
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Yemi Alade

BEST MALE MVP

  • Burna Boy — Winner
  • Davido
  • Diamond Platnumz
  • King Promise
  • Sjava
  • Wizkid
  • Zlatan

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Baby” – Joeboy
  • Case” – Teni
  • Dumebi” – Rema
  • Fetch Your Life” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki
  • Jama” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker
  • Jealous” – Fireboy
  • ”Killin Dem” – Burna Boy x Zlatan — Winner
  • Malwhede” – King Monada
  • Soapy” – Naira Marley
  • Tetema” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz
  • Zanku (Legwork)” – Zlatan

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

  • Burna Boy — Winner
  • Davido
  • Diamond Platnumz
  • Shatta Wale
  • Sho Madjozi
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Wizkid
  • Yemi Alade

EXCELLENCE IN MUSIC

  • Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner 

EXCELLENCE IN PHILANTHROPY

  • DJ Cuppy – Winner

EXCELLENCE IN SPORTS

  • Anthony Joshua – Winner

EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND DIGITAL INFLUENCE

  • Bright Jaja – Winner

COMMUNITY AND SOCIO-POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT

  • Adebola Williams & Chude Jideonwo – Winner
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php