This Full List of Winners Is Proof That Burna Boy was the Biggest Winner at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

The first music award of the year, Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held last night at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, hosted by South African golden girl, Bonang Matheba, and it was a total shut down.

Top African artists such as Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Tekno and Tiwa Savage, among others, delivered outstanding performances.

For the Awards night, Burna Boy proved again he’s the real “African Giant” by bagging three major awards.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST NEW MVP

Simmy

Fireboy — Winner

Joeboy

Marioo

Rema

Wendy Shay

BEST COLLABORATION

“ Blow My Mind ” – Davido x Chris Brown

” – Davido x Chris Brown “ Daz How Star Do ” – Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune

” – Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune “Gugulethu” – Prince Kaybee x Indlovukazi x Afro Brothers x Supto — Winner

“ Jama ” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker

” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker “ Killin Dem ” – Burna boy x Zlatan

” – Burna boy x Zlatan “Inama” – Diamond Platinumz x Fally Ipupa

BEST POP MVP

Innos B

Joeboy — Winner

Kizz Daniel

Mayorkun

Naira Marley

Nandy

Otile Brown

Teni

Rayvanny

BEST HIPHOP

Blaqbonez

Falz

Khaligraph Jones — Winner

Kwesta

Medikal

Nyashinski

Sarkodie

Reminisce

Riky Rick

Zakwe

BEST DUO | GROUP

Black Motion

Blaq Diamond

Dope Nation — Winner

Ethic

Show Dem Camp

Toofan

AFRICAN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Cracker

Prince Kaybee

Jay Synth

Kel P

MOG

Ozedikus

Pheelz

Rexxie — Winner

S2Kizzy

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Crème de la Crème

DJ Kaywise

DJ Neptune

DJ Spinall — Winner

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Zinhle

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Cassper Nyovest

Davido — Winner

Diamond Platnumz

Kizz Daniel

Mr Eazi

Yemi Alade

Wizkid

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“49-99” – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi — Winner

“ Dangote ” – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters

” – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters “ Jericho ” – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey

” – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey “ Ngwa ” – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope

” – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope ”Ohema” – Kuami Eugene by Rex

LISTENERS’ CHOICE

“ Baby ” – Joeboy

” – Joeboy “ Dumebi ” – Rema

” – Rema “ Fetch your Life ” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki

” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki “Jealous” – Fireboy — Winner

“ Jama ” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker

” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker “ Kainama ” – Harmonize x Burna Boy

” – Harmonize x Burna Boy “ Killin Dem ” – Burna Box x Zlatan

” – Burna Box x Zlatan “ Kpo K3K3 ” – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes

” – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes “Oil & Gas” – Olamide

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

“ 49-99 ” – Tiwa Savage

” – Tiwa Savage “ Able God ” – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan

” – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan “ Banomoya ” – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS

” – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS “ My Level ” – Shatta Wale

” – Shatta Wale “ On The Low ” – Burna Boy

” – Burna Boy “Soapy” – Naira Marley — Winner

“ Tetema ” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz

” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz ”Zanku” (Legwork) – Zlatan

BEST FEMALE MVP

Betty G

Daphne

Nandy

Sho Madjozi

Teni — Winner

Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade

BEST MALE MVP

Burna Boy — Winner

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

King Promise

Sjava

Wizkid

Zlatan

SONG OF THE YEAR

“ Baby ” – Joeboy

” – Joeboy “ Case ” – Teni

” – Teni “ Dumebi ” – Rema

” – Rema “ Fetch Your Life ” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki

” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki “ Jama ” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker

” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker ” Jealous ” – Fireboy

” – Fireboy ”Killin Dem” – Burna Boy x Zlatan — Winner

” Malwhede ” – King Monada

” – King Monada ” Soapy ” – Naira Marley

” – Naira Marley ” Tetema ” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz

” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz ”Zanku (Legwork)” – Zlatan

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy — Winner

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Shatta Wale

Sho Madjozi

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Yemi Alade

EXCELLENCE IN MUSIC

Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner

EXCELLENCE IN PHILANTHROPY

DJ Cuppy – Winner

EXCELLENCE IN SPORTS

Anthony Joshua – Winner

EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND DIGITAL INFLUENCE

Bright Jaja – Winner

COMMUNITY AND SOCIO-POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT