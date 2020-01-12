Events
This Full List of Winners Is Proof That Burna Boy was the Biggest Winner at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival
The first music award of the year, Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held last night at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, hosted by South African golden girl, Bonang Matheba, and it was a total shut down.
Top African artists such as Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Tekno and Tiwa Savage, among others, delivered outstanding performances.
For the Awards night, Burna Boy proved again he’s the real “African Giant” by bagging three major awards.
See the full list of winners below.
BEST NEW MVP
- Simmy
- Fireboy — Winner
- Joeboy
- Marioo
- Rema
- Wendy Shay
BEST COLLABORATION
- “Blow My Mind” – Davido x Chris Brown
- “Daz How Star Do” – Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune
- “Gugulethu” – Prince Kaybee x Indlovukazi x Afro Brothers x Supto — Winner
- “Jama” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker
- “Killin Dem” – Burna boy x Zlatan
- “Inama” – Diamond Platinumz x Fally Ipupa
BEST POP MVP
- Innos B
- Joeboy — Winner
- Kizz Daniel
- Mayorkun
- Naira Marley
- Nandy
- Otile Brown
- Teni
- Rayvanny
BEST HIPHOP
- Blaqbonez
- Falz
- Khaligraph Jones — Winner
- Kwesta
- Medikal
- Nyashinski
- Sarkodie
- Reminisce
- Riky Rick
- Zakwe
BEST DUO | GROUP
- Black Motion
- Blaq Diamond
- Dope Nation — Winner
- Ethic
- Show Dem Camp
- Toofan
AFRICAN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Cracker
- Prince Kaybee
- Jay Synth
- Kel P
- MOG
- Ozedikus
- Pheelz
- Rexxie — Winner
- S2Kizzy
AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR
- DJ Crème de la Crème
- DJ Kaywise
- DJ Neptune
- DJ Spinall — Winner
- DJ Vyrusky
- DJ Zinhle
DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Cassper Nyovest
- Davido — Winner
- Diamond Platnumz
- Kizz Daniel
- Mr Eazi
- Yemi Alade
- Wizkid
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “49-99” – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi — Winner
- “Dangote” – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters
- “Jericho” – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey
- “Ngwa” – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope
- ”Ohema” – Kuami Eugene by Rex
LISTENERS’ CHOICE
- “Baby” – Joeboy
- “Dumebi” – Rema
- “Fetch your Life” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki
- “Jealous” – Fireboy — Winner
- “Jama” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker
- “Kainama” – Harmonize x Burna Boy
- “Killin Dem” – Burna Box x Zlatan
- “Kpo K3K3” – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes
- “Oil & Gas” – Olamide
VIEWERS’ CHOICE
- “49-99” – Tiwa Savage
- “Able God” – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan
- “Banomoya” – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS
- “My Level” – Shatta Wale
- “On The Low” – Burna Boy
- “Soapy” – Naira Marley — Winner
- “Tetema” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz
- ”Zanku” (Legwork) – Zlatan
BEST FEMALE MVP
- Betty G
- Daphne
- Nandy
- Sho Madjozi
- Teni — Winner
- Tiwa Savage
- Yemi Alade
BEST MALE MVP
- Burna Boy — Winner
- Davido
- Diamond Platnumz
- King Promise
- Sjava
- Wizkid
- Zlatan
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Baby” – Joeboy
- “Case” – Teni
- “Dumebi” – Rema
- “Fetch Your Life” – Prince Kaybee x Msaki
- “Jama” – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker
- ”Jealous” – Fireboy
- ”Killin Dem” – Burna Boy x Zlatan — Winner
- ”Malwhede” – King Monada
- ”Soapy” – Naira Marley
- ”Tetema” – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz
- ”Zanku (Legwork)” – Zlatan
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Burna Boy — Winner
- Davido
- Diamond Platnumz
- Shatta Wale
- Sho Madjozi
- Tiwa Savage
- Wizkid
- Yemi Alade
EXCELLENCE IN MUSIC
- Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner
EXCELLENCE IN PHILANTHROPY
- DJ Cuppy – Winner
EXCELLENCE IN SPORTS
- Anthony Joshua – Winner
EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND DIGITAL INFLUENCE
- Bright Jaja – Winner
COMMUNITY AND SOCIO-POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT
- Adebola Williams & Chude Jideonwo – Winner