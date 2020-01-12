Connect with us

Spotted: Toke Makinwa, Olusegun Obasanjo, HRM Saheed Ademola Elegushi at Rasaq Okoya’s 80th Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Eleganza boss and billionaire Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya just clocked 80 years, and to celebrate his grand age, his wife, Shade Okoya threw a lavish party for him.

The grand party held on Saturday, at the billionaire’s sprawling Oluwa Ni Shola Estate in Lagos.

Juju music legends, King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Sir Shina Peters and pop star, Davido were present to entertain the crème de la crème of the society and few celebrities like, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani, and Opetola Dolapo.

Check out the photos below.

