First Photos: Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Lilian Afegbai, Toni Tones & More at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

The 2020 edition of Soundcity MVP Awards Festival was held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre.

The official host for the night was South Africa’s Bonang Matheba and the red carpet hosts were Moet Abebe, Pearl and VJ Adams.

The event had several celebrities in attendance including Tayo Faniran, Lilian Afegbai, Mercy Aigbe, Ushbebe, Monica Friday, Toyin Abraham, Ufuoma McDermott, Daphne Njie, Toni Tones, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji.