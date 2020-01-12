Connect with us

Music Scoop

Of Course Burna Boy, the African Giant, Got A Nomination For the 2020 BRIT Awards | See Full List

Music

Tiwa Savage Came Through Dripping for the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Events Music

First Photos: Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Lilian Afegbai, Toni Tones & More at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Events Music

This Full List of Winners Is Proof That Burna Boy was the Biggest Winner at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Music

New Video: Niniola — Omo Rapala

Music

New Music: Dark Poet feat. M.I Abaga & Falz – Ripple Effect

Music Scoop Style

Frank Ocean is the New Face of Prada

Music Scoop

Justin Bieber is Opening Up on his Battle with Lyme Disease

Music Sweet Spot

Cassie Shows Off her Adorable Baby Girl in a Cowgirl-themed Photoshoot

Music Scoop

New Year, New Look - BOJ is Totally Unrecognizable

Music

Of Course Burna Boy, the African Giant, Got A Nomination For the 2020 BRIT Awards | See Full List

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One of biggest award nights in British music, the 2020 Brits Award has rolled around once more, this time with fewer award categories and more music performances.

In the international categories, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish led the nominees for best female solo artist and Nigeria’s Burna Boy secured a place in the international best male solo artist.

The Brit awards, now in their 40th year, take place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.

Here are the nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards:

Group of the year
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille

Female solo artist
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia

Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

New artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender

Song of the year
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, the Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone

Album of the year
Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php