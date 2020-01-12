Of Course Burna Boy, the African Giant, Got A Nomination For the 2020 BRIT Awards | See Full List

One of biggest award nights in British music, the 2020 Brits Award has rolled around once more, this time with fewer award categories and more music performances.

In the international categories, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish led the nominees for best female solo artist and Nigeria’s Burna Boy secured a place in the international best male solo artist.

The Brit awards, now in their 40th year, take place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.

Here are the nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards:

Group of the year

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Female solo artist

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Male solo artist

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

New artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, the Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Album of the year

Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line