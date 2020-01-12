Music
Of Course Burna Boy, the African Giant, Got A Nomination For the 2020 BRIT Awards | See Full List
One of biggest award nights in British music, the 2020 Brits Award has rolled around once more, this time with fewer award categories and more music performances.
In the international categories, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish led the nominees for best female solo artist and Nigeria’s Burna Boy secured a place in the international best male solo artist.
The Brit awards, now in their 40th year, take place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.
Here are the nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards:
Group of the year
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Female solo artist
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
New artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song of the year
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, the Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Album of the year
Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line