Dakore Egbuson-Akande seemingly responds to Divorce Rumours with a Sweet Anniversary Post

“Shame to bad people”… is what Dakore Egbuson-Akande captioned one of her recent posts on Instagram. This post stands out as it is seemingly a response to a news report which surfaced over the weekend with rumours of a divorce between the actress and her husband, Olu Akande.

Dakore also captioned the post, which was a sweet video of the couple’s two daughters dancing, with:

Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou❤❤❤
“Sadly once they realize hating isn’t working they start telling lies” #Psalm35

Watch the cute family moment below.

