BN Red Carpet Fab: 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

And the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards WINNERS are... Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

Here are the Winners of TEC's Young Writers and Creatives Award

First Photos: Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Lilian Afegbai, Toni Tones & More at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Spotted: Toke Makinwa, Olusegun Obasanjo, HRM Saheed Ademola Elegushi at Rasaq Okoya’s 80th Birthday

This Full List of Winners Is Proof That Burna Boy was the Biggest Winner at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Living Legend Lemi Ghariokwu unveils his First Installation at Sao & The Muse

Toast to An Icon! Alexander-Julian Gibbson & NOK by ALÁRA Hosted Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More

Learn How to Harness the Power of Relationships at the 2020 Lofty Heights Conference | January 18th

An Unforgettable Detty December Experience at Sterling EatDrinkFestival

There were so many big stars at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, which held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the event was held to celebrate the best in television and film.

In addition to the many amazing winners of the night, Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award while Kristen Bell was honored with the #SeeHer Award.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Our fave celebrities also put their best foot forward on the red carpet.

Check on it!

***

Ladies First

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Ava DuVernay attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Wanda Sykes attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Janet Mock attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Niecy Nash attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Mj Rodriguez attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Chrissy Metz attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Gwendoline Christie attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Nicole Kidman attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Kelly Clarkson attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Kate Beckinsale attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Kristen Bell attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Mandy Moore attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Awkwafina attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Renée Zellweger attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Anne Hathaway attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Charlize Theron attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Coupled Up

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Eddie Murphy, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Paige Butcher attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The Gents

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Milo Ventimiglia attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Taye Diggs attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Jharrel Jerome attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Seth Meyers attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Sterling K. Brown attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Billy Porter attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

css.php