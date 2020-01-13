BN Red Carpet Fab: 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

There were so many big stars at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, which held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the event was held to celebrate the best in television and film.

In addition to the many amazing winners of the night, Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award while Kristen Bell was honored with the #SeeHer Award.

Our fave celebrities also put their best foot forward on the red carpet.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Getty Images