John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday to acknowledge the best in film and television. The event was an in-person/virtual hybrid show hosted by Taye Diggs.

At the 2021 award show, John Boyega won the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie award for his role in “Small Axe” while Uzo Aduba was named Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “Mrs. America”.

Chadwick Boseman won the Best Actor award for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Carey Mulligan won Best Actress for “Promising Young Woman”.

Anya Taylor-Joy also won the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award for “The Queen’s Gambit”, and Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Clayton Davis has been made a voting member of the Critics Choice Association for film and television.

See the full list of winners below:

FILM:

Best Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – WINNER

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Way Back” (Warner Bros)

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – WINNER

Tom Hanks, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Gary Oldman, “Mank” (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, “Minari” (A24)

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – WINNER

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – WINNER

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) – WINNER

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, “Palmer” (Apple TV Plus)

Ibrahima Gueye, “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

Alan Kim, “Minari” (A24) – WINNER

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

Helena Zengel, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Best Acting Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – WINNER

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

“Mank” (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features) – Eliza Hittman

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell – WINNER

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“First Cow” (A24) – Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao – WINNER

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Best Production Design

“Emma” (Focus Features) – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – WINNER

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures) – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Cinematography

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Newton Thomas Sigel

“First Cow” (A24) – Christopher Blauvelt

“Mank” (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

“Minari” (A24) – Lachlan Milne

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards – WINNER

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Best Costume Design

“Emma” (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ann Roth – WINNER

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trish Summerville

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Bina Daigeler

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures) – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Nancy Steiner

Best Editing

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos

“Mank” (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen – WINNER *TIE*

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten – WINNER *TIE*

Best Hair and Makeup

“Emma” (Focus Features)

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – WINNER

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu)

Best Visual Effects

“Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – WINNER

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros)

Best Score

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” (A24) – Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – WINNER

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

est Song

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Netflix) – “Husavik (My Home Town)”

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – “Io Si (Seen)”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – “Fight for You”

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Speak Now” – WINNER

“The Outpost” (Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment) – “Everybody Cries”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu) – “Tigress & Tweed”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24) – WINNER

“Two Of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

“The King of Staten Island” (Universal Pictures)

“On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV+)

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/NEON) – WINNER

“The Prom” (Netflix)

TELEVISION:

Best Comedy Series

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – WINNER

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – WINNER

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – WINNER

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – WINNER

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix) – WINNER

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix) – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix) – WINNER

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix) – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

TV Movie

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) – WINNER

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video) – WINNER

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) – WINNER

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO) – WINNER

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX) – WINNER

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Best Talk Show

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC) – WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Best Comedy Special

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix) – WINNER *TIE*

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix) – WINNER *TIE*

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC) – WINNER

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

