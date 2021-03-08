Connect with us

Nomzamo Mbatha talks to BellaNaija about Playing “Mirembe” in “Coming 2 America” | WATCH

In the long-anticipated sequel of Eddie Murphy’s 1988 film “Coming 2 America”, South African actress and human rights activist, takes on the role of Mirembe, a new love interest and royal barber. Her character has big dreams about owning her own salon, but women in Zamunda are considered second-class citizens and aren’t allowed to own their own businesses.

Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha star in Coming 2 America. Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios

BellaNaija chats with Nomzamo to discuss all things “Coming 2 America”, her major highlight starring in the film, what her character means to her, next goals and more.

The film is directed by Craig Brewer. It is the second instalment in the “Coming to America” film series and stars Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones.

Nomzamo Mbatha stars in Coming 2 America. Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Watch the interview below:

