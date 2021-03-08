Discover the Roots of Modern African Style with Naomi Campbell + an Exclusive Runway Show

In this episode of “Being Naomi“, Naomi Campbell is learning the roots of modern African style from Reni Folawiyo, founder of Alara and she wants you to go on this adventure with her as she gives an exclusive runway show wearing Tiffany Amber.

She says,

I feel so blessed to learn about the real roots of African style from the great Reni Folawiyo, founder of Alara. Join me as I explore this inspiring concept store and give an exclusive runway show, wearing the incredible Tiffany Amber.

Watch the video below: