Discover the Roots of Modern African Style with Naomi Campbell + an Exclusive Runway Show

WARIF Chose to Challenge Participants of #WARIFBoysConvo | This is What They Had to Say

Catch Ric Hassani’s Live Performance of “The Prince I Became” Right Here on BN TV

Does a University Degree Matter Anymore? Funmi Iyanda focuses on Education in this Episode of "Public Eye"

#ChooseToChallenge - Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Chika Uwazie on Love & Money

Go Behind the Scenes of BamBam & Teddy A's Daughter, Zendaya's Birthday Photo Shoot

Nomzamo Mbatha talks to BellaNaija about Playing “Mirembe” in “Coming 2 America” | WATCH

Season 2 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" is Here | Watch the First Episode

Soye & David have a Lot to Discuss in Episode 5 of Diane Russet's Web Series "Ricordi"

David & the Boys Planned a Beautiful Birthday Surprise for Adanna!

Published

22 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Being Naomi“, Naomi Campbell is learning the roots of modern African style from Reni Folawiyo, founder of Alara and she wants you to go on this adventure with her as she gives an exclusive runway show wearing Tiffany Amber.

She says,

I feel so blessed to learn about the real roots of African style from the great Reni Folawiyo, founder of Alara. Join me as I explore this inspiring concept store and give an exclusive runway show, wearing the incredible Tiffany Amber.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Firecracker Toyeen: To What Extent Should Parents Influence their Children’s Life Choices?

#ChooseToChallenge – Celebrating Women Working Hard to Create a More Equal World

Jessica Ireju: The Four Kinds of Women Who Changed My Life

#ChooseToChallenge: Happy International Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day 2021 – Meet 16 Women Leading Earth’s Restoration
