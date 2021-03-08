Erica Nlewedim, Toyin Abraham, Aisha Yesufu named among Leading Ladies Africa’s “100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria” List for 2021

Leading Ladies Africa is celebrating International Women’s Day with the 7th edition of its annual 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria list.

The list recognizes and celebrates the influence and contributions of Nigerian women in the fields of business, art, politics, sports, advocacy, medicine, media, fashion and many more sectors.

This year’s list contains 100 women who are making great strides in their diverse spheres of enterprise including Aisha Yesufu, Erica Nlewedim, FK Abudu, Fade Ogunro, Damilola Oke, Mercy Abang, Nancy Umeh, Nicole Asinugo, Nneka Onyeali Ikpe, Obianuju Catherine Udeh (DJ Switch), Regina Askia-Williams, Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie), Rinu Oduala, Sofiyat Ibrahim (Oddity) and Toyin Abraham.

See the full list below:

Adedoyin Odunfa – CEO, Digital Jewels Ltd

CEO, Digital Jewels Ltd Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo – The first Nigerian female pilot at Qatar Airways and the first Nigerian female pilot to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner across the Atlantic.

– The first Nigerian female pilot at Qatar Airways and the first Nigerian female pilot to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner across the Atlantic. Ade Samuel – Celebrity stylist who started her career by assisting fashion editors at Teen Vogue and W magazines before training with stylists Cher Coulter and Simone Harouche .

– Celebrity stylist who started her career by assisting fashion editors at Teen Vogue and W magazines before training with stylists and . Aisha Salaudeen – Multimedia journalist and producer of editorial sponsorships currently based out of the CNN bureau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Multimedia journalist and producer of editorial sponsorships currently based out of the CNN bureau in Lagos, Nigeria. Aisha Yesufu – Socio-political activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign.

– Socio-political activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign. Amin Ameen – Engineer with over ten years of experience in management.

– Engineer with over ten years of experience in management. Amy Akudo Iheakanwa – Creative Director of Shekudo, sustainable Women’s footwear and accessories brand founded in Sydney Australia relocating its manufacturing base across to Lagos Nigeria in 2018.

– Creative Director of Shekudo, sustainable Women’s footwear and accessories brand founded in Sydney Australia relocating its manufacturing base across to Lagos Nigeria in 2018. Anne Adams – Clay bender and ceramic artist.

– Clay bender and ceramic artist. Aramide Akintimehin – Founder and CEO of Talent Mine Academy, a school dedicated to helping out-of-school children at no cost.

– Founder and CEO of Talent Mine Academy, a school dedicated to helping out-of-school children at no cost. Banke Alawaye (Posthumous recognition) – Former Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at aCubed Limited.

– Former Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at aCubed Limited. Beauty Kumesine – Founding Executive Director of Blazing Heart Autism Center (BHAC).

– Founding Executive Director of Blazing Heart Autism Center (BHAC). Bodam Taiwo – the Founder of the Be-You-Ti-Ful Movement.

– the Founder of the Be-You-Ti-Ful Movement. Bolanle Banwo – Founder of Geneza Brands.

– Founder of Geneza Brands. Brenda McWilson-Okorogba – the Founder of Moments With Bren.

– the Founder of Moments With Bren. Cassandra Oma Ndulue – Entrepreneur and Founder of Ndulue Farms and Fisheries.

– Entrepreneur and Founder of Ndulue Farms and Fisheries. Catherine Uju Ifejika – The first and only woman to become chair and CEO of an Upstream E&P Company in Nigeria, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited.

– The first and only woman to become chair and CEO of an Upstream E&P Company in Nigeria, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited. Chichi Igbo – Footballer, singer and fitness coach.

– Footballer, singer and fitness coach. Chief Temitope Ajayi – Chairman & CEO of Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development Inc.

– Chairman & CEO of Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development Inc. Chinedum Peace Babalola – Pharmacist and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Pharmacokinetics.

– Pharmacist and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Pharmacokinetics. Dame Elizabeth Anionwu – British nurse, healthcare administrator, lecturer, and Emeritus Professor of Nursing at the University of West London.

– British nurse, healthcare administrator, lecturer, and Emeritus Professor of Nursing at the University of West London. Damilola Bode-Ogundipe – Fitness Communicator, Wellness Coach and Founder of The Fit Mum Hub.

– Fitness Communicator, Wellness Coach and Founder of The Fit Mum Hub. Damilola Oke AKA Madame Modish – Style & Brand Consultant and Costume designer.

AKA – Style & Brand Consultant and Costume designer. Data Oruwari – Experience Design Director at IBM Interactive Experience.

Experience Design Director at IBM Interactive Experience. Dehlia Umunna – Harvard’s first Nigerian Law professor in 2015.

– Harvard’s first Nigerian Law professor in 2015. Diamond Okoh – CEO of HelloFounder.

– CEO of HelloFounder. Doyinsola Ogunye – Chief Executive Officer of Mental and Environmental Initiative for Children (MEDIC).

– Chief Executive Officer of Mental and Environmental Initiative for Children (MEDIC). Dr Abimbola Banu-Ogundere – Medical doctor and Canadian certified Montessori teacher.

– Medical doctor and Canadian certified Montessori teacher. Dr Adaeze Oreh – Family Physician, Public Health Specialist, Researcher, Health Systems and Policy Analyst and Manager.

Family Physician, Public Health Specialist, Researcher, Health Systems and Policy Analyst and Manager. Dr Chioma Nwakanma (Dr Zobo) – Practicing medical doctor.

– Practicing medical doctor. Dr Ijeoma Kola – Historian of public health.

– Historian of public health. Dr Khaalisha Ajala – Assistant professor of hospital medicine at Emory School of Medicine/Grady Memorial Hospital.

– Assistant professor of hospital medicine at Emory School of Medicine/Grady Memorial Hospital. Dr Nneka Mobisson-Etuk – Co-Founder and CEO of mDoc.

– Co-Founder and CEO of mDoc. Dr Olutoyin Ajala – Consultant Geriatrician.

– Consultant Geriatrician. Dr Orode Doherty – Harvard-educated Public Health Physician and US Board Certified Pediatrician.

– Harvard-educated Public Health Physician and US Board Certified Pediatrician. Dr Toyin Ajayi – Chief Health Officer of Cityblock Health.

– Chief Health Officer of Cityblock Health. Elisabeth Akinwale – CrossFit Athlete, Social Media Celebrity, Gymnast, and CrossFit Coach.

– CrossFit Athlete, Social Media Celebrity, Gymnast, and CrossFit Coach. Erica Nlewedim – Actress, model and entrepreneur, who discovered her talents quite early.

– Actress, model and entrepreneur, who discovered her talents quite early. Esé Azénabor-Grembowski – Bridal designer and Creative Director at Esé Azénabor Couture.

– Bridal designer and Creative Director at Esé Azénabor Couture. Esther Agbaje is an attorney and member of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

is an attorney and member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Ezinne Kalu-Phelps – Professional Basketball player, Model and Entrepreneur.

– Professional Basketball player, Model and Entrepreneur. Fade Ogunro – on-air-personality, radio and TV presenter, film producer and fashion designer.

– on-air-personality, radio and TV presenter, film producer and fashion designer. Feyikemi Abudu AKA FK Abudu – Entrepreneur, screenwriter, content maker and influencer.

AKA – Entrepreneur, screenwriter, content maker and influencer. Flo Ngala – New York-based photographer.

– New York-based photographer. Hassana Umoru Maina – Advocate against gender-based violence and currently a student of the Nigerian Law school.

– Advocate against gender-based violence and currently a student of the Nigerian Law school. Imisi Owolabi – International speaker and Minister.

– International speaker and Minister. Ivana I. Osagie – Founder/Convener of the Professional Women Roundtable (PWR).

– Founder/Convener of the Professional Women Roundtable (PWR). Jessica Anuna – Founder and CEO of Klasha.

– Founder and CEO of Klasha. Jessica O. Matthews – Founder & CEO of Uncharted Power.

– Founder & CEO of Uncharted Power. Jola Ayeye – Screenwriter, storyteller and the Head of Development at Salt and Truth.

– Screenwriter, storyteller and the Head of Development at Salt and Truth. Josephine Effah-Chukwuma – Founder and Executive Director, Project Alert.

– Founder and Executive Director, Project Alert. Jumoke Dada – Founder of Taeilo.

– Founder of Taeilo. Kaosarah Abdulrasaq Adeyi-ABK – Agropreneur, Creative Designer and SDGs Advocate.

– Agropreneur, Creative Designer and SDGs Advocate. Kehinde Kamson – Entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist.

– Entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist. Kikelomo Olanrewaju Atanda-Owo – Journalist, On-Air personality and entrepreneur.

– Journalist, On-Air personality and entrepreneur. Laila St. Matthew-Daniel – founder and President of Acts Generation GBV

– founder and President of Acts Generation GBV Laju Iren is an author, book-writing coach, and filmmaker.

is an author, book-writing coach, and filmmaker. Lola Akinmade Åkerström – Photographer.

– Photographer. Lola Ogunnaike – media veteran, writer and television correspondent.

– media veteran, writer and television correspondent. Lotanna Igwe-Odunze – Software engineer, artist and writer.

– Software engineer, artist and writer. Mabel Segun – Poet, playwright and writer.

– Poet, playwright and writer. Maggie Ebunoluwa Aderin-Pocock – British space scientist and a science educator.

– British space scientist and a science educator. Maiden Alex Ibru – Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Newspapers.

– Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Newspapers. Mercy Abang – international Journalist.

– international Journalist. Miss saHHara – Trans and human rights advocate, beauty queen, fashion model, singer/songwriter, and influencer.

– Trans and human rights advocate, beauty queen, fashion model, singer/songwriter, and influencer. Morenike Olusanya – Visual artist.

– Visual artist. Mowalola Ogunlesi – Fashion designer.

– Fashion designer. Nancy Umeh – Founder of Radiance Cookware.

– Founder of Radiance Cookware. Nicole Asinugo – Managing editor, storyteller, producer and screenwriter.

– Managing editor, storyteller, producer and screenwriter. Nneka Onyeali Ikpe – Managing Director of Fidelity Bank.

– Managing Director of Fidelity Bank. Nwando Achebe – Professor of History.

– Professor of History. Obianuju Catherine Udeh (DJ Switch) – Disc Jockey.

– Disc Jockey. Olabanke Subair – Founder of Cyrus45 Factory.

– Founder of Cyrus45 Factory. Olori Boye-Ajayi – Founder of the Katie Wang Company.

Founder of the Katie Wang Company. Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori AKA Kie Kie – TV personality, content creator, model and fashion icon.

AKA – TV personality, content creator, model and fashion icon. Oluyemisi Falaye – Entertainment Lawyer.

– Entertainment Lawyer. Osaremen Okolo – Recently appointed by US President-elect Joe-Biden as a member of his Covid- 19 Response Team.

– Recently appointed by US President-elect Joe-Biden as a member of his Covid- 19 Response Team. Otegha Uwagba – Founder of Women Who.

– Founder of Women Who. Peju Ugboma – Founder/CEO of I Luv Desserts.

– Founder/CEO of I Luv Desserts. Precious Gaza – Emotional Intelligence Coach, Sickle Cell Advocate and Founder of ‘Train A Girl Initiative’.

– Emotional Intelligence Coach, Sickle Cell Advocate and Founder of ‘Train A Girl Initiative’. Regina Askia-Williams – Family nurse practitioner (FNP), healthcare and educational activist, television producer, writer, and public speaker.

– Family nurse practitioner (FNP), healthcare and educational activist, television producer, writer, and public speaker. Rinu Oduala – Media Strategist.

– Media Strategist. Samira Isah Madibbo – Founder of the Village Debbo Care Initiative (VDCare) Project.

– Founder of the Village Debbo Care Initiative (VDCare) Project. Sofiyat Ibrahim AKA Oddity – Blogger, influencer and content creator.

AKA Oddity – Blogger, influencer and content creator. Solape Hammond – Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Hub Lagos.

– Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Hub Lagos. Tabitha Abimiku – Founder of Virtuous Pads.

– Founder of Virtuous Pads. Temitope Olagbegi – Founder of Sixth Sense Ltd.

– Founder of Sixth Sense Ltd. Thelma Ekiyor – Managing Partner of SME.NG.

– Managing Partner of SME.NG. Tito Ovia – Co-founder of Helium Health.

– Co-founder of Helium Health. Tokunboh Ishmael – Co-founder and Managing Director of Alitheia Capital.

– Co-founder and Managing Director of Alitheia Capital. Tolulope Arotile (Posthumous) – The first-ever female combat helicopter pilot.

– The first-ever female combat helicopter pilot. Tolulope Adeleke aka “Tolu The Midwife” – Founder of Tolu The Midwife Healthcare Solutions and The Maternity Hub Nigeria.

aka “Tolu The Midwife” – Founder of Tolu The Midwife Healthcare Solutions and The Maternity Hub Nigeria. Tomie Balogun – Founder and current CEO of Vestract.

– Founder and current CEO of Vestract. Toyin Abraham – Film actress, filmmaker, director and producer.

– Film actress, filmmaker, director and producer. Tracy Batta – Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smoothie Express.

– Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smoothie Express. Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim – Film producer, screenwriter and filmmaker.

– Film producer, screenwriter and filmmaker. Vivian Nwakah – CEO of Medsaf.

– CEO of Medsaf. Yinka Jegede-Ekpe – Nigerian HIV/AIDS activist.

– Nigerian HIV/AIDS activist. Zainab Usman – Inaugural Director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

– Inaugural Director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Zaynab Alkali – The first woman novelist from Northern Nigeria.

