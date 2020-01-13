Here are the Winners of TEC’s Young Writers and Creatives Award

The Young Writers And Creative Awards, an initiative of The Everyday Chapter, took place at the Mauve 21 lounge with a lot of guests and nominees in attendance. It was a mix of fun, entertainment, and networking.

After a back and forth from the selection of a horde of nominees, 8 winners for each category were picked. They are:

Award for Young Flash Fiction Writer of the Year – Shomade Abdulazeez @iamharyourbarmie 🎖🏆️

Abdulazeez is a literary enthusiast. A final year student of the Lagos State University, Department of History and International Studies, he is a versatile poet, creative prosaist and essayist. He co-authored Fillings and Feelings; a concise anthology that hammers on the travails of a poet in search of love. He made his debut feature in Journal of African Haiku Network “The Mamba” issue 8. He writes in both English and Yoruba languages.

Award for Young OAP of the Year – Rahmat Kajola @arabinrin_rahmat🎖🏆️

Rahmat is a graduate of mass communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan. From serving in both terrestrial and online radio as a freelancer, she went on to win the Inspiration 100.5fm next radio superstar, 2018. Now a part of the Inspiration 100.5fm, Ibadan family, Rahmat is a young lady who hosts Yoruba shows when she’s not styling hair and taking pictures.

Award for Young Visual Artist of the Year – Olusegun Damilola @dame_art1🎖🏆️

Based in Sagamu, Ogun state, she’s a visual artist which creates arts like hyper-realism mostly with charcoal and graphite. She’s participated in art exhibitions and hosted art tutorials both at home and abroad.

Award for Young Poet of the Year – Seun Akinade @sheun_akinade🎖🏆️

A graduate from the college of law, Joseph Ayo Babalola University with notable poetry awards to his name and also award-winning personnel in his university days.

Award for Young Social Media Influencer of the Year – Omotayo Tomiwa @vibesboxtrends🎖🏆

Tomiwa, whose brand name is vibesboxtrends is a PR marketer and social media influencer. He is a student of the Federal College of Animal Health and production technology, Apata, Ibadan studying Agricultural Extension and Management.

Award for Young Short Story Writer of the Year – Victoria Olufade @vtoriolufade🎖🏆️

A passionate writer with a degree in English, she’s had several novels, novellas, articles and even screenplay accredited to her name. She was involved in different projects such as S.P.R.E.A.D book project and others.

Award for Young Blogger of the Year – Mercy Ezeokonkwo @inspiring_mercy 🎖🏆️

Mercy is a graduate of Federal College of Education Anambra State where she studied English Education but, however, currently studies Guidance and Counselling Education at Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka. She is an advocate for sexual safety and also writes to motivate and inspire people to become better versions of themselves.

Award for Young Film Maker of the Year – Adetola John @adetolafilms🎖🏆️

Adetola John Adetayo is a graduate of Language Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University. He is a director and producer, and the pioneer of Adetola films.

We say a big congratulations to the Awardees and wish them greater heights! We’re proud of their growth. Keep Blazing 🔥👏👏

#ywca

#youngwritersandcreativesaward

