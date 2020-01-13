And the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards WINNERS are... Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

It’s definitely a great year already for many Hollywood stars and fans as the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, honoured outstanding stars, movies, and directors.

“When They See Us” won a standing ovation for Best Limited Series with Jharrel Jerome also adding a Critics Choice award to his trophy case for his role as Korey Wise.

Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho won Best Director. Bong also earned the prize for Best Foreign Language Film while “1917” earned accolades for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

See the full winners list below.

FILM