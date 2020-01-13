Connect with us

And the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards WINNERS are… Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Jharrel Jerome accepts the Best Actor in a Movie/Limited Series award for ‘When They See Us’ onstage during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

It’s definitely a great year already for many Hollywood stars and fans as the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, honoured outstanding stars, movies, and directors.

When They See Us” won a standing ovation for Best Limited Series with Jharrel Jerome also adding a Critics Choice award to his trophy case for his role as Korey Wise.

Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho won Best Director. Bong also earned the prize for Best Foreign Language Film while “1917” earned accolades for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

See the full winners list below.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (WINNER)
  • Parasite
  • Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
  • Robert De Niro, The Irishman
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
  • Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

  • Awkwafina, The Farewell
  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Lupita Nyong’o, Us
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell
  • Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

  • Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
  • Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
  • Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
  • Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
  • Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman (WINNER)
  • Knives Out
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
  • Greta Gerwig, Little Women
  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (WINNER – TIE)
  • Sam Mendes, 1917 (WINNER – TIE)
  • Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • The Farewell — Lulu Wang
  • Knives Out — Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino (WINNER)
  • Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue
  • The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
  • Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
  • Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
  • Little Women — Greta Gerwig (WINNER)
  • The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Ford v Ferrari — Phedon Papamichael
  • The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto
  • Joker — Lawrence Sher
  • The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Robert Richardson
  • 1917 — Roger Deaki (WINNER)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Downton Abbey — Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell
  • The Irishman — Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
  • Joker — Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
  • Little Women — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (WINNER)
  • Parasite — Lee Ha Jun
  • 1917 — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

BEST EDITING

  • The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Ford v Ferrari — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Fred Raskin
  • Parasite — Yang Jinmo
  • Uncut Gems — Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
  • 1917 — Lee Smith (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • Dolemite Is My Name — Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)
  • Downton Abbey — Anna Robbins
  • The Irishman — Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
  • Little Women — Jacqueline Durran
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Arianne Phillips
  • Rocketman — Julian Day

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

  • Bombshell (WINNER)
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • The Aeronauts
  • Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

  • Abominable
  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST ACTION MOVIE

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

  • Booksmart
  • Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)
  • The Farewell
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

  • Ad Astra
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Midsommar
  • Us (WINNER)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • Atlantics
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite (WINNER)
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

  • “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” — Wild Rose (WINNER – TIE)
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman (WINNER – TIE)
  • “I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough
  • “Into the Unknown” — Frozen II
  • “Speechless” — Aladdin
  • “Spirit” — The Lion King
  • “Stand Up” — Harriet

BEST SCORE

  • Michael Abels — Us
  • Alexandre Desplat — Little Women
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (WINNER)
  • Randy Newman — Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman — 1917
  • Robbie Robertson — The Irishman

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

  • The Crown
  • David Makes Man
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Good Fight
  • Pose
  • Succession (WINNER)
  • This Is Us
  • Watchmen

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us
  • Mike Colter, Evil
  • Paul Giamatti, Billions
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Olivia Colman,The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Regina King, Watchmen (WINNER)
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Asante Blackk, This Is Us
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (WINNER)
  • Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
  • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • Justin Hartley, This Is Us
  • Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
  • Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
  • Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
  • Jean Smart, Watchmen (WINNER)
  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

BEST COMEDY SERIES

  • Barry
  • Fleabag (WINNER)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Mom
  • One Day at a Time
  • PEN15
  • Schitt’s Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
  • Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
  • Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Alison Brie, GLOW
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
  • Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Nico Santos, Superstore
  • Andrew Scott, Fleabag (WINNER)
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
  • D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
  • Sian Clifford, Fleabag
  • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
  • Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
  • Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Molly Shannon, The Other Two

BEST LIMITED SERIES

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable
  • When They See Us (WINNER)
  • Years and Year

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Brexit
  • Deadwood: The Movie
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (WINNER)
  • Guava Island
  • Native Son
  • Patsy & Loretta

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
  • Mahershala Ali, True Detective
  • Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (WINNER)
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
  • Noah Wyle, The Red Line

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
  • Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
  • Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdo (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Asante Blackk, When They See Us
  • George Clooney, Catch-22
  • John Leguizamo, When They See Us
  • Dev Patel, Modern Love
  • Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (WINNER)
  • Russell Tovey, Years and Years

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable (WINNER)
  • Niecy Nash, When They See Us
  • Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
  • Emma Thompson, Years and Years
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

  • Big Mouth
  • BoJack Horseman (WINNER)
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  • The Simpsons
  • Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

  • Desus & Mero
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

  • Amy Schumer: Growing
  • Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
  • Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (WINNER)
  • Ramy Youssef: Feelings
  • Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
  • Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

#SEEHER AWARD

  • Kristen Bell

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

  • Eddie Murphy
